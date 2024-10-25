Critically Acclaimed AMC Series ‘Pantheon’ Next to Join Netflix

Netflix is expanding its lineup of AMC shows in November 2024, with news dropping today that the critically acclaimed adult animated series Pantheon will be joining Netflix in the US on November 22nd, 2024.

Created by Craig Silverstein and based on short stories by Ken Liu, the series tells the story of two troubled teens who regain contact with their deceased father, who has been uploaded as a virtual consciousness which triggers a global conspiracy.

The high-concept animation series is beloved and well-reviewed by audiences and critics alike, with IGN saying the series “explores the nature of human consciousness with sweet family drama, blunt exposition, and plenty of intrigue.”

An incredible voice cast was assembled for the series with Katie Chung leading alongside Paul Dano, Daniel Dae Kim, Aaron Eckhart, Taylor Schilling and Ron Livingston.

Only the first season of the sci-fi series, which aired on AMC, is coming to Netflix. For those unaware, AMC later canceled plans to release the second season and removed the first season from streaming as part of cost-saving efforts. Prime Video eventually stepped in to release the second half of the initial upfront order in October 2023. It’s unclear whether season 2 could ever be added down the line.

This is the latest pickup Netflix has made from AMC’s vast library in the United States. Following the network’s trial with HBO Max in late 2023, we first broke the news in mid-June that Netflix would be nabbing multiple shows from the network, which eventually touched down in August 2024. Netflix licensed 13 titles in total, which were released in August, with an additional two scheduled for January 2025, including The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Netflix also streams Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Walking Dead.

This also marks the second major adult animated show Netflix has licensed in the US so far in 2024, with the other being the Max Original series Scavengers Reign, which dropped all 12 episodes in late May 2024. Of course, in the case of that series, it was in the hopes that the interest generated would be good enough to justify a season 2 renewal. We’ve heard nothing more about that since then. Of course, that’s in addition to the deluge of new license anime pickups throughout the year.

Will you be checking out Pantheon when it drops on Netflix this November? Let us know in the comments, and keep up to speed with all the new November arrivals here.