‘The Way Home’ Season 4 (The Final Season) Sets Netflix Release

The wait is almost over. If you’ve been patiently avoiding spoilers since the spring, it’s finally time to head back to Port Haven. After concluding its run on the Hallmark Channel earlier this year, the fourth and final season of The Way Home is officially making its way to Netflix US this October.

Since making its unexpected but highly welcomed debut on Netflix, the time-traveling, multigenerational drama of the Landry women has become one of the most binged comfort watches on the platform. Starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, and Evan Williams, the beloved series wrapped up its story for good earlier this year—and now Netflix subscribers can finally see how it all ends.

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Here is everything you need to know about The Way Home Season 4, a look back at its streaming rights history, and exactly when you can start your final binge.

When is The Way Home Season 4 on Netflix in the US?

Let’s cut right to the chase! Netflix has officially confirmed that the fourth and final season of The Way Home will drop on October 1, 2026.

This release date makes perfect sense and brings the series full circle on the streaming service. Die-hard fans will remember that Seasons 1 and 2 originally made their surprise debut on Netflix on October 1st last year, making this a perfect one-year anniversary drop.

As always, if you are planning to stay up late to catch the final episodes the second they release, Season 4 will be available at exactly 12:00 AM PST / 3:00 AM EST on October 1st.

(For a full rundown of everything else joining the service next month, be sure to check out our first look at what’s coming to Netflix in October 2026.)

What to Expect from the Final Season

If you’re waiting for the Netflix drop, you likely missed the show’s linear broadcast on the Hallmark Channel back in April. Without getting into heavy spoiler territory, the final season promises to tie up the Landry family’s multigenerational mysteries once and for all.

According to the official synopsis, the final season takes us deeper into the past than ever as Kat heads to 1925 to solve a lingering riddle. Meanwhile, in the present day, Alice is getting ready to graduate high school, Kat and Elliot are figuring out the future of their romance, and Del is preparing to be an empty-nester all over again. We also get to meet some crucial new faces in Port Haven, including Bianca Melchior as young Fern Landry and Dan Jeannotte as Temperance Inspector Cliff Kane.

How The Way Home Found Its Way to Netflix

If you’ve been following our coverage, you’ll know that Hallmark programming wasn’t always a staple on Netflix. That all changed in October 2025, when a historic licensing deal between Hallmark Media and Netflix was struck. As part of this broader strategy—which also saw a slew of beloved Hallmark movies and holiday features touch down on the streamer in both the States and elsewhere—the first two seasons of The Way Home made a surprise debut on October 1st, 2025. The series clearly resonated with subscribers, spending weeks dominating the Netflix US Top 10 charts and proving that there’s a massive streaming audience for Hallmark’s signature brand of cozy drama.

Season 3 arrived on Netflix US on February 1, 2026, setting up Season 4 to follow suit this fall.

With the final season arriving, you might be wondering how long you have to watch (or rewatch) the entire series. Generally, when Netflix licenses a completed series, the standard deals keep the show on the platform for two to four years after the final season is added. Assuming this standard window applies here, the Landry women should be safe on Netflix US through at least late 2028 or even October 2030. We’ll keep our eyes on the expiration dates and update you if that changes, but for now, you have plenty of time to enjoy the complete series.

Will The Way Home stream on Netflix Internationally?

If you’re reading this from outside the United States and hoping that October 1st release date applies to you, we unfortunately have some bad news.

The licensing deal inked between Hallmark and Netflix was strictly for Netflix US, meaning the show remains completely unavailable on Netflix in international territories. If you’re in Canada, you can catch the series on the W Network or stream it via StackTV. For viewers in the UK, Australia, and other regions, you’ll need to check your local VOD services or linear networks, as Netflix does not hold the international streaming rights.

Are you ready to say goodbye to The Way Home? Will you be binge-watching Season 4 the second it drops on Netflix this October? Let us know in the comments down below!