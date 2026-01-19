Season 3 of ‘The Way Home’ Confirms Netflix Release, What About Season 4?

The Way Home, the Hallmark Channel’s excellent time-travel fantasy drama, made its Netflix debut (as we reported back in October) in late 2025 in the United States and has been lighting up the top 10 charts ever since. With Season 3 just around the corner, we finally have a confirmed release date. Here’s everything we know about the future of the show on Netflix, including the status of season 4.

Just as a quick recap, in case you’ve not checked out the show yet. It’s regarded as one of the best shows in the history of the Hallmark Channel, with Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, and Andie MacDowell headlining the cast. The synopsis reads, “After years apart, three generations of women reunite and must face their family’s complex past when the youngest makes an unimaginable discovery.”

Since its arrival on Netflix in the United States on October 1st, 2025, the series has spent weeks in the Netflix US top 10s, with it peaking in the number six spot following its debut. Sadly, no other regions have been announced to pick up the show as of the time of publication.

The addition to Netflix was part of an expanded deal between Hallmark Channel and the streamer. This partnership included The Book Club Murders and a slate of Christmas movies for international territories, alongside more movies set for release in the US throughout January 2026.

In a statement upon the initial announcement, Hallmark Media SVP Jesse Wallace said, “We are thrilled about the partnership with Netflix, which brings Hallmark’s critically acclaimed series, ‘The Way Home,’ and popular romantic comedy movies to subscribers in the U.S.” Netflix US also added a number of Hallmark movies for Valentine’s Day as part of the deal.

Season 3 of The Way Home arrives on Netflix on February 1st

As part of the initial partnership announcement, it was confirmed that Season 3 would be released sometime in February 2026. We now have confirmation that the new season will drop on the first of the month.

Furthermore, our understanding is that Netflix will retain the series for quite some time, with the license set to expire in October 2027 at the absolute earliest, though this may be extended even further with the release of future seasons.

The third season originally premiered on Hallmark Channel in January 2025, with 10 episodes airing through March. The season kicks off with the Landry women uncovering long-awaited answers, but a shocking revelation sparks a new search for truth. New cast members for the third season included Julia Tomasone, Jordan Doww, and Devin Cesshetto, all playing younger versions of characters already introduced.

Will season 4 of The Way Home be on Netflix?

Confirmed now for a Spring 2026 broadcast release, we got confirmation of a fourth season shortly after season 3 wrapped up. Production began in mid-August 2025 in Scarborough, Ontario, and filming officially wrapped on November 26th, 2025.

Upon its renewal, Hallmark released the following statement:

“Our talented writing staff led by the mother-daughter showrunning team of Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke continues to amaze us as they raise the bar each season. Their carefully crafted storytelling filled with family drama, romance and an absorbing mystery has enthralled the show’s passionate fanbase and has made The Way Home appointment television.”

Sadly, as confirmed in November 2025, season 4 will be the final season of the show with the channel teasing, “All your favorite cast members will return, including Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow and Evan Williams, among others, as their story comes to a satisfying close where all your questions will be answered.”

No word has been announced on exactly when season 4 of The Way Home will be available on Netflix. However, based on the current pattern, it is unlikely to premiere on the streamer until after its run on Hallmark Channel and its initial exclusivity on Hallmark+’s streaming service.

We have had some intel that we may see season 4 added to Netflix in October 2026, but we haven’t been able to back that up definitively.

Are you looking forward to watching Season 3 of The Way Home on Netflix this February? Let us know in the comments.