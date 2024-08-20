Three ‘Monument Valley’ Games Releasing on Netflix In Fall 2024

Gamescom is underway, and Netflix is participating in Opening Night Live with several new game announcements. These include the release dates for Monument Valley I and II on Netflix Games and the surprise unveiling and first look at Monument Valley III, set to arrive on Netflix Games in December 2024.

“Set sail for adventure in MONUMENT VALLEY 3,” reads the synopsis for the new game, “a brand new story in the award-winning Monument Valley series. Begin a thrilling new voyage into an enchanting puzzle world. Navigate optical illusions to bring together a village and guide them to a new home.”

The third entry was released 10 years after the first one was released on mobile in 2014. Developed by Ustwo Games, the indie puzzler has you leading Princess Ida through a series of mazes and optical illusion

As we’ve known for quite some time, the first two games will join the Netflix Games lineup in addition to the third game. Netflix first unveiled plans to bring the first two games to its platform back at GDC in early 2023. As confirmed at the end of the trailer, Monument Valley I will release on September 19th, and Monument Valley II will release just over a month later, on October 29th. Both games have been previously part of Apple Arcade.

The trailer teases that more information will be unveiled at Geeked Week, which will occur from September 16th to the 19th.

Here are some more of the first looks for the upcoming game.

You can find Netflix’s full library of games here and our preview of every known upcoming Netflix Games title coming soon here. As a reminder, these games will be added to Netflix free-of-charge to any Netflix subscriber (even if you’re on the advertising tier) with no advertisements or microtransactions.

