Netflix Games Netflix News and Previews

Three ‘Monument Valley’ Games Releasing on Netflix In Fall 2024

The third Monument Valley dubbed Monument Valley III arrives exclusively on Netflix this December.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Monument Valley Iii Coming To Netflix December 2024

Picture: gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 Stream

Gamescom is underway, and Netflix is participating in Opening Night Live with several new game announcements. These include the release dates for Monument Valley I and II on Netflix Games and the surprise unveiling and first look at Monument Valley III, set to arrive on Netflix Games in December 2024. 

“Set sail for adventure in MONUMENT VALLEY 3,” reads the synopsis for the new game, “a brand new story in the award-winning Monument Valley series. Begin a thrilling new voyage into an enchanting puzzle world. Navigate optical illusions to bring together a village and guide them to a new home.” 

The third entry was released 10 years after the first one was released on mobile in 2014. Developed by Ustwo Games, the indie puzzler has you leading Princess Ida through a series of mazes and optical illusion

As we’ve known for quite some time, the first two games will join the Netflix Games lineup in addition to the third game. Netflix first unveiled plans to bring the first two games to its platform back at GDC in early 2023. As confirmed at the end of the trailer, Monument Valley I will release on September 19th, and Monument Valley II will release just over a month later, on October 29th. Both games have been previously part of Apple Arcade. 

The trailer teases that more information will be unveiled at Geeked Week, which will occur from September 16th to the 19th. 

Here are some more of the first looks for the upcoming game. 

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 #onl #gamescom2024 1 52 22 Screenshot

Picture: gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 Stream

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 #onl #gamescom2024 1 53 1 Screenshot

Picture: gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 Stream

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 #onl #gamescom2024 1 52 49 Screenshot

Picture: gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 Stream

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 #onl #gamescom2024 1 52 35 Screenshot

Picture: gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 Stream

You can find Netflix’s full library of games here and our preview of every known upcoming Netflix Games title coming soon here. As a reminder, these games will be added to Netflix free-of-charge to any Netflix subscriber (even if you’re on the advertising tier) with no advertisements or microtransactions. 

Are you looking forward to the Monument Valley trilogy of games hitting Netflix on mobile? Let us know in the comments.

Newest Articles - Netflix Games

'Squid Game: Unleashed' Netflix Multiplayer Mobile Game: Everything We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Squid Game: Unleashed' Netflix Multiplayer Mobile Game: Everything We Know So Far
'Emily in Paris' Netflix Stories Game Confirms August 2024 Rollout Article Teaser Photo

'Emily in Paris' Netflix Stories Game Confirms August 2024 Rollout
Full List of 101 Mobile Games on Netflix: July 2024 Article Teaser Photo

Full List of 101 Mobile Games on Netflix: July 2024
All 10 Games on Netflix's Cloud Gaming Platform Article Teaser Photo

All 10 Games on Netflix's Cloud Gaming Platform

Recommended

‘Squid Game: Unleashed’ Netflix Multiplayer Mobile Game: Everything We Know So Far Article Photo Teaser

‘Squid Game: Unleashed’ Netflix Multiplayer Mobile Game: Everything We Know So Far

‘Squid Game’ Season 2: December 2024 Netflix Release Date Confirmed Article Photo Teaser

‘Squid Game’ Season 2: December 2024 Netflix Release Date Confirmed

The Night Agent Season 2: Netflix Release Date Estimate, Cast, & Everything We Know Article Photo Teaser

The Night Agent Season 2: Netflix Release Date Estimate, Cast, & Everything We Know

‘Thirsty Suitors’ Set to Arrive on Mobile Via Netflix Games Article Photo Teaser

‘Thirsty Suitors’ Set to Arrive on Mobile Via Netflix Games

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix Article Photo Teaser

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Netflix Sets Five Game Releases for May 2024 including ‘Katana Zero’ and ‘Sonic Mania Plus’ Article Photo Teaser

Netflix Sets Five Game Releases for May 2024 including ‘Katana Zero’ and ‘Sonic Mania Plus’

First Look Whats Coming To Netflix In September 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2024

Coming To Netflix This Week August 19th 25th 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 19th to 25th, 2024