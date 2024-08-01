‘Stranger Things’, ‘Arcane’, and ‘One Piece’ Among Lineup for Netflix’s Geeked Week in 2024

We first reported that Geeked Week would be eying a September 16th start last month, and today, Netflix has confirmed key details regarding its annual festivities. During these festivities, Netflix will reveal new information about a host of new and returning shows and movies, including debuting new trailers, first looks, release dates, and much more.

For those unfamiliar, Geeked Week is Netflix’s branded event during which it releases new information about its shows and movies. Given the name, the titles covered are typically “genred”, whether sci-fi, comic book adaptations, action, or horror. Plus, there’s a particular emphasis on animation, whether that be anime or adult animation. More recently, the event has been a place to showcase Netflix’s growing library of games.

The event has been running since 2020, with 2024 marking the fourth year it will return. For a recap of what was announced at last year’s Geeked Week, check back for our full days 1-6 roundup here.

Festivities for Geeked Week 2024 will kick off on September 16th and will run through September 19th, streaming live from a fan event in Atlanta that fans can attend. It’s expected that it’ll stream directly within Netflix in addition to Netflix’s myriad of social media channels.

In the new 44-second teaser clip for Geeked Week, we glimpse the lineup (including a few frames of titles we’re unsure about).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

So what’s going to appear? Here’s what we’ve deduced from the various titles shown throughout the teaser:

Wednesday – Currently edging towards the finish line on filming its second season, S2 will drop at some point in 2025 (we’ve heard as late as September).

– Currently edging towards the finish line on filming its second season, S2 will drop at some point in 2025 (we’ve heard as late as September). The Sandman – The Sandman is also similarly coming to the end of its shoot with much still to be learned about what form season 2 will come in. As we’ve discovered in recent weeks, they’re filming quite a lot of the comics with some of the later comics being filmed suggesting that it may be the final season.

– The Sandman is also similarly coming to the end of its shoot with much still to be learned about what form season 2 will come in. As we’ve discovered in recent weeks, they’re filming quite a lot of the comics with some of the later comics being filmed suggesting that it may be the final season. Squid Game – Season 2 was just announced to be hitting Netflix on December 26th and returning for a third season; expect an extended look at the new season.

– Season 2 was just announced to be hitting Netflix on December 26th and returning for a third season; expect an extended look at the new season. Arcane – The second and final season of the hit animated series has already had a bunch of first looks and we can expect the full trailer come Geeked Week.

– The second and final season of the hit animated series has already had a bunch of first looks and we can expect the full trailer come Geeked Week. One Piece – Just recently entering production on its second season, we’d expect some more casting announcements (there are a lot of them!) or some kind of first look ahead of its 2025 return.

– Just recently entering production on its second season, we’d expect some more casting announcements (there are a lot of them!) or some kind of first look ahead of its 2025 return. Stranger Things – We’ll finally get the fifth season in 2025, but we’ve yet to actually see first look footage. Will Geeked Week finally be that place? Remember, Netflix has given Stranger Things its own day in past events.

– We’ll finally get the fifth season in 2025, but we’ve yet to actually see first look footage. Will Geeked Week finally be that place? Remember, Netflix has given Stranger Things its own day in past events. Avatar: The Last Airbender – Season 2 of Avatar won’t have entered production at the time of Geeked Week so don’t get expectations too high for any first looks. Rather, we’d expect to hear about castings, such as who will be playing Toph.

– Season 2 of Avatar won’t have entered production at the time of Geeked Week so don’t get expectations too high for any first looks. Rather, we’d expect to hear about castings, such as who will be playing Toph. Monument Valley – One of the obscure patterns in the teaser seemed to indicate that a release for both games is imminent.

– One of the obscure patterns in the teaser seemed to indicate that a release for both games is imminent. Tomb Raider – The new animated series will be just a few weeks away when Geeked Week rolls around, so expect the final trailer.

– The new animated series will be just a few weeks away when Geeked Week rolls around, so expect the final trailer. Black Mirror – Currently in production on five new episodes, we’d expect some casting or maybe even a first look at season 7.

– Currently in production on five new episodes, we’d expect some casting or maybe even a first look at season 7. Cobra Kai – Part 2 of the final season will be just under two months away so expect a trailer.

– Part 2 of the final season will be just under two months away so expect a trailer. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep – We get a small glimpse of the second anime movie set in the world of The Witcher in the teaser. The movie was initially due out this Fall.

Given the live fan component of Geeked Week this year, it is increasingly unlikely that Netflix TUDUM will be back this year, but we’ll keep our ears to the ground for any information.

Are you excited about Geeked Week? What title are you most looking forward to seeing more about? Are there any titles you hope to see that are not on the above list? Let us know in the comments.