‘Bogota: City of the Lost’ Netflix Korean Crime-Thriller Sets February 2025 Release

An exciting new Korean crime-thriller is coming to Netflix in February 2025, Bogota: City of the Lost. It stars Song Joon Ki as a young man who moves with his family to Bogota, Colombia, in the 90s and rises to dominate the black market. Here’s everything we know so far about the film.

Bogota: City of the Lost is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original crime-thriller film directed by Kim Jung Se and written by Hwang Sung Goo. Watermelon Pictures produce the film, with Shim Beom Si and Park Seong Il as producers.

When is Bogota: City of the Lost coming to Netflix?

We can confirm that Bogota: City of the Lost will be released on Netflix on February 3rd, 2025.

The film was released theatrically in South Korea on December 31st, 2024. However, it did debut at the 29th Busan International Film Festival in October 2025.

What is the plot of Bogota: City of the Lost?

A synopsis for the film has been sourced from HanCinema:

“In the 1990s, 19-year-old Guk Hee moves to Bogotá with his family, wishing for a better life only to end up living from hand to mouth. Beginning at the bottom of the ladder, he goes through hell and high water and now dominates the black market of Bogotá.”

What is the movie runtime?

Bogota: City of the Lost has a runtime of 108 minutes.

Who are the cast members of Bogota: City of the Lost?

Song Joon Ki plays the role of Guk Hi. The actor is most well known for his roles as Vincenzo Cassano in the Netflix K-drama Vincenzo and as Jin Do Joon/Yoon Hyun Woo in Reborn Rich. He also led in Arthdal Chronicles and will star in the upcoming K-drama series My Youth.

Lee Hee Joon plays the role of Su Yeong. Another Vincenzo actor, Lee Hoo Joon had a guest role in the series, but most Netflix subscribers will recognize the actor from A Killer Paradox for his role as Song Chan. He will also star in the upcoming Netflix K-drama Karma.

Juana del Rio plays the lead female role. The actress is most well known for her work on stage in Colombia, starring in many workshops. She has starred in some television shows such as The Law of the Heart, Green Border, and The Secret Law.

Kwon Hae Hyo plays the role of Sergeant Park. The actor recently starred in Netflix’s horror K-drama Parasyte: The Grey. He’s also starred in other Netflix K-dramas such as DP, Under the Queen’s Umbrella, and Forecasting Love and Weather.

Jo Hyun Chul plays Jae Woong. The actor will be seen in the upcoming Netflix K-drama Aema. He also starred in Netflix titles such as DP and Inspector Koo.

So far, we know the supporting and guest cast as:

Kim Tae Baek as Han Sang In.

Kim Jong Soo.

Park Ji Hwan.

Im Sung Jae.

