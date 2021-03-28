‘True Spirit’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Netflix is putting a lot of focus to its collection of family and real-life adventure films, and the latest addition to it is the movie based on Jessica Watson’s sailing memoir True Spirit, telling her 210-day solo sailing journey around the world.

The film will be produced by Debra Martin Chase (The Princess Diaries, Sisterhood of Travelling Pants) for Martin Chase Productions and Andrew Fraser (Lion) for Sunstar Entertainment. Sarah Spillane adapted the screenplay with Cathy Randall and will also direct the biopic. Spillane previously directed Around the Block and This Life.

Spillane expressed her enthusiasm for the project:

“I am honored and excited to be charged with bringing Jessica’s extraordinary journey to screen. What drew me to Jessica’s story is her relentless fight and determination to defy the odds and accomplish her dream in a world that is dominated by men, making her a source of inspiration for so many people, especially young women across the globe.”

Watson herself stated,

“It’s quite humbling to have Netflix bring my story to life. I hope that the film inspires people around the world to try sailing and to also pursue their own adventures. I am thrilled that it will be directed by Sarah and supported by such a strong production team.”

What is the plot of True Spirit?

Netflix’s True Spirit is based on the real-life adventure of Jessica Watson, who at the age of 16 became the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop, and unassisted around the world. The journey in 2009 took 210 days and Jessica navigated some of the most challenging stretches of oceans and survived seven knockdowns while at sea on her 33-foot vessel for 210 days. After that, then Australian Prime Minister, Kevin Rudd declared her a national hero. Watson, however, does not consider herself a hero and said she is “an ordinary person, who had a dream, worked hard at it and proved anything really is possible.” Her experiences were told in her documentary called 210 Days, which was narrated by Sir Richard Branson and produced by Sunstar Entertainment.

The official production synopsis for the project is the following:

“Based on the incredible true story of 16-year-old Jessica Watson, who, in 2009, became the youngest person to sail solo, nonstop and unassisted around the world. Jessica accomplished what many thought was impossible, navigating some of the world’s most challenging stretches of oceans and surviving seven knockdowns while at seas for 210 days.”

Watson herself will be a consultant for the Netflix film to make sure the technical details are accurate, and she is okay with Netflix taking some liberties in the name of drama. “I’m very happy to let them play with it a little,” said Watson to The Sydney Morning Herald. “But when you’re talking 10-metre-plus waves and cyclone-strength winds you probably don’t need to take too much dramatic license.”

Who is cast in True Spirit?

There are no details about casting for the Netflix’s True Spirit as of March 2021, but we are hoping to know more soon.

What is the production status on True Spirit?

Filming for True Spirit starts in July 2021 in Australian Gold Coast and Sydney, according to issue 1235 of Production Weekly.

When we might see the movie released on Netflix?

Considering the production schedule, the movie may stream on Netflix probably late 2022 or early 2023, but as of March 2021 we have no confirmation on the release date.