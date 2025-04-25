Tyler Perry’s Second Madea Netflix Movie ‘Destination Wedding’ Sets July 2025 Release

Madea is back and heading off on vacation this July! Titled Madea’s Destination Wedding, creator, writer, director and actor Tyler Perry will once again be suiting up in his iconic dress and wig.

It’s been a while in the making. We first reported on Madea returning to Netflix back in October 2023, with more information about the sequel surfacing ahead of production starting in early 2024. Now, over year after a production took place, Madea’s Destination Wedding will premiere on Netflix globally on Friday, July 11, 2025.

As a reminder, the first Netflix Madea movie was released in February 2022 and spent four weeks in the global top 10s, accumulating 72.79 million hours watched. Looking at the Netflix Engagement Reports, we know that the movie drew an additional 63.50 million hours watched throughout 2023 and 2024, equivalent to 35.60 million views.

So what can you expect from this new Madea entry? We got our first synopsis back in late 2023:

“Madea’s young granddaughter, Tiffany, introduces her new boyfriend, Zavier, to her family and drops the shocking news to them: that the couple is getting married in two weeks, and everybody is invited to their destination wedding in the Bahamas. Despite her mother, Debrah, appearing to have everything under control, the vacation is hitting some turbulence. Madea isn’t ready to leave the country; Brian doesn’t approve of his daughter’s hasty wedding or her immature fiancee; Tiffany starts to doubt Zavier; and Debrah’s acting out of character. The whole wedding smells suspicious, and all Brian wants to know is whether or not this marriage is really all that it seems.”

An updated official synopsis reads, “Brian and his ex-wife Debrah are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht—and the wedding is in two weeks. Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas, stirring up chaos and heartwarming fun.”

Perry plays Madea, of course, in addition to the roles of both Joe and Brian. Joining him on this adventure are Cassi Davis as Aunt Bam (Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family), David Mann as Mr. Brown (Meet the Browns), Tamela J. Mann (Sparkle), Jaja V. Simpson as Debrah (Kingdom Business), Diamond White as Tiffany (Empire), Jermaine Harris as Brian Jr. (Craig of the Creek), Xavier Smalls as Zavier (Grown-ish), Rocky Myers as Fred (Lucifer), and Brandon Sutton as Dennis (The Oval).

As we mentioned at the top of the article, this is going to be a busy time for Tyler Perry fans. Not only have we got several titles in production, such as the recently announced Doing Life and the second season of Beauty in Black, but Netflix has just recently released a June release for Straw and a split release for the new political drama, She The People.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on all things Tyler Perry and Netflix in our preview guide to his slate here.

Will there be more Madea on Netflix beyond Destination Wedding?

The answer seems to be yes. You may recall that when we first reported that Netflix got back on the Madea train, which the streamer had licensed from Tyler Perry (who owns the underlying rights to his content on Netflix after a certain number of years), we noted that there was the potential for two titles. Suffice to say, if Destination Wedding is another hit, more Madea will be certainly be coming your way.

Niya Palmer, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Terri J. Vaughn serve as executive producers. Perry, Angi Bones and Tony Strickland are producing for Tyler Perry Studios.

Keep this post bookmarked, as we’ll update it with additional first looks and the full trailer as they become available. Are you looking forward to watching Madea’s Destination Wedding when it drops on Netflix this July? Let us know in the comments.