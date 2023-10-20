Netflix Eying New ‘Madea’ Sequels from Tyler Perry

Madea will be returning to Netflix with possibly two new sequels, What’s on Netflix has learned.

The first Netflix Original Madea (and twelfth overall) movie arrived on Netflix in February 2020. The movie, titled A Madea Homecoming, saw Perry star alongside Brendan O’Carroll with the story adapting the stage play Madea’s Farewell.

It became a hit for Netflix in early 2022, picking up 33.98 million hours watched across four weeks in the global top 10s. Most of those hours, according to Nielsen data, came from the US. In fact, their hourly figures suggest that over 50% of viewing was done from the US in some weeks.

Before the first Netflix movie, the character had been in stasis for several years with the movie before that releasing with Lionsgate in 2019 called A Madea Family Funeral.

When asked why the character returned, Perry stated, “I wanted to bring laughter to the country, people, and the world. So much despair is happening with this pandemic and all that’s been going on with politics, I just wanted to bring pure laughter. Nothing else. Just laughs. So let’s bring her out and dust her off, and see what happens.”

Assuming they’ve been greenlit, these new Madea sequels are two of several projects currently in the pipeline at Netflix from the writer, director, and actor. Perry completed filming on two new projects for Netflix in early 2023. Those are Six Triple Eight (also known as 688) and Mea Culpa. Both have yet to receive release dates but are likely due out in 2024.

Those two and these new Madea movies will join Perry’s other output and appearances on Netflix over the years, which currently stands at five titles.

These new movies were possibly teased just a week ago by Ari Emanuel, CEO of William Morris Endeavor, who told Lucas Shaw from Bloomberg at the Screentime Event in Los Angeles (see 55:54) event that he’d just closed new deals with Netflix for two people. One was a deal for David Ellison (which we now know was the deal for Skydance Animation output) and the other for Tyler Perry.

Perry is also working on a four-picture deal with Amazon Studios, with the first from that deal being Black, White and Blue.

Netflix did not respond to a request for comment we sent out on October 18th. We will update you should they respond.

We’ll keep an eye on this and update you once we know more. Are you looking forward to more new Madea on Netflix?