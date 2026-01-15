Netflix Unveils Its New Spy Thriller Series From Germany ‘Unfamiliar’

Netflix Germany has been on a hotstreak in recent years. From the mind-bending Dark to the historical action of Barbarians and the quirky charm of Kleo and the sublime period drama The Empress (coming to an end in 2026). Next up in the pipeline is a high-stakes spy thriller that should be familiar to fans of Black Doves, which was known as under its working title Bone Palace.

Now officially titled Unfamiliar, the limited series comes from Gaumont, the production powerhouse behind Barbarians and Lupin. The series promises a mix of high-octane action and intense relationship drama set against the backdrop of Berlin.

Filming first kicked off in Berlin back in October 2024, and after a long wait, Netflix has finally confirmed the series will land globally in early 2026.

Here is everything you need to know about Unfamiliar on Netflix.

When will Unfamiliar be released on Netflix?

Netflix has officially confirmed that Unfamiliar will be released globally on Thursday, February 5th, 2026. The series will consist of six episodes. The series was expected to drop in 2025 as part of the Next on Netflix Germany offerings for the year, but was ultimately pushed back.

What is the plot of Unfamiliar?

The series was developed under the working title Bone Palace. It is created and written by Paul Coates, with additional writing credits for Kim Zimmermann and Alexander Seibt.

The story revolves around a “safe house” concept with a domestic twist. It feels like a gritty, Berlin-based spin on the Mr. & Mrs. Smith trope, where espionage duties clash with marital struggles.

Here is the official synopsis for Unfamiliar:

Hidden in the heart of Berlin, ex-spies Simon and Meret run a safe house known as ‘The Nest’. It is a refuge for those who must not be found. When a threat they thought was buried reappears, they find themselves hiding from assassins, Russian agents, the BND, ex-lovers and a whole bunch of people they have wronged – all while trying to keep their marriage together.

The stakes are raised when their cover is blown, putting not just their lives, but the life of their daughter at risk.

Who is in the cast of Unfamiliar?

Netflix has assembled a strong ensemble cast for the series, led by Susanne Wolff (Sisi & I) and Felix Kramer (Dogs of Berlin).

Here is the full breakdown of the cast and the characters they play:

Susanne Wolff as Meret Schäfer (The ex-spy/wife)

as Meret Schäfer (The ex-spy/wife) Felix Kramer as Simon Schäfer (The ex-spy/husband)

as Simon Schäfer (The ex-spy/husband) Maja Bons as Nina

as Nina Andreas Pietschmann (Dark, 1899) as Jonas Auken

(Dark, 1899) as Jonas Auken Henry Hübchen as Gregor Klein

as Gregor Klein Natalia Belitski as Katya

as Katya Samuel Finzi as Josef Koleev

as Josef Koleev Genija Rykova as Vera Koleeva

as Vera Koleeva Anand Batblieg Chuluunbaatar as Yul

as Yul Laurence Rupp (Barbarians) as Ben

(Barbarians) as Ben Seyneb Saleh as Julika

as Julika Sina Martens as Alice

as Alice Aaron Altaras (Unorthodox)

Behind the Scenes: Production & Crew

The series is produced by the German branch of Gaumont, a historic film company with a library including Lupin, Narcos, and The Fifth Element.

Showrunner/Lead Writer: Paul Coates (Red Election, St. Judes, Love LIes Bleeding)

Paul Coates (Red Election, St. Judes, Love LIes Bleeding) Directors: Lennart Ruff and Philipp Leinemann

Lennart Ruff and Philipp Leinemann Executive Producers: Andreas Bareiss and Sabine de Mardt

Andreas Bareiss and Sabine de Mardt Cinematography: Christian Stangassinger

Christian Stangassinger Production Design: Myrna Wolff

And now, all the first look pictures showcasing the upcoming season of the show with notable spots from Berlin featured throughout:

Are you going to check out Unfamiliar when it drops on Netflix on February 5th? Let us know in the comments.