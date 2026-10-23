Nick Jonas Netflix Christmas Movie Sets January 2027 Filming Start in New Jersey

Netflix’s Christmas 2027 slate is starting to take shape. The untitled romantic comedy that Nick Jonas signed on to headline back in April has moved into pre-production, with filming now scheduled to begin on January 19th, 2027 in New Jersey and run for roughly a month.

That’s according to the latest production listings, which have also quietly rebranded the project. What was first reported as a straightforward rom-com is now tracking under the working title Untitled Nick Jonas Xmas.

What Is the Nick Jonas Christmas Movie About?

The logline hasn’t changed since the spring announcement, but the production listings add one new detail: Jonas’ character is named Tom Benton. Here’s the official synopsis:

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Tom Benton is a perennial bachelor whose carefree life is upended when he unexpectedly inherits his cousin’s infant child. Just as he gets a grip on life as a dad, complications arise when the child’s godmother appears around the holidays to claim custody of her. What ensues is a love story neither saw coming.

So, part Three Men and a Baby, part enemies-to-lovers custody battle, all wrapped up in tinsel. It’s a very Netflix Christmas pitch.

Who Is Behind the Camera?

The script comes from Tamara Chestna, who Netflix subscribers will know from Moxie, the Amy Poehler-directed teen comedy that landed on the service in 2021. Her other recent credit is Prime Video’s holiday rom-com Something from Tiffany’s, so this isn’t her first festive love story. Chestna is also producing.

Casting for the godmother and the rest of the ensemble is being handled by Chelsea Bloch and Marisol Roncali. No names beyond Jonas have been attached yet, but with a January start, expect the female lead to be announced in the coming weeks.

Ari Sandel directs. He’s best known for The DUFF, but he also has Netflix history: he directed When We First Met, the Adam DeVine time-loop rom-com that was one of Netflix’s earlier original comedies back in February 2018. His most recent feature was Sony’s Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, and he’s an Oscar winner for his short film West Bank Story.

On the producing side, Steve Barnett leads for Monarch Media, the company behind Netflix’s faith-based musical A Week Away and a co-producer on Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, which Netflix released in 2024. Monarch’s Alan Powell and Vicky Patel are executive producing. Mark Ross produces for Lincoln Road Films, with Spencer Berman and Jonas himself producing through Jonas’ banner, Powered by Jonas. Sophia Lin is line producer.

When Does Filming Start?

Production is currently scheduled to run from January 19th to February 19th, 2027, entirely in New Jersey. That’s a tight five-week shoot, which is pretty standard for a Netflix holiday rom-com.

The location is a nice touch. Jonas and his brothers grew up in Wyckoff, New Jersey, so this is something of a homecoming, and it’ll be filming in actual winter rather than faking snow in a California summer, as plenty of Christmas movies have to.

This is Jonas’ first leading role in a Netflix original, but he’s no stranger to the service. He executive produced the 2020 holiday series Dash & Lily (sadly never given a season 2), which featured a Jonas Brothers performance of “Like It’s Christmas” and a cameo from Nick as himself, and in 2021 the brothers were roasted by Kenan Thompson and friends in Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

It’s also the latest in a very busy stretch for Jonas. He starred opposite Paul Rudd in John Carney’s Power Ballad, which Lionsgate released in June after a warm reception at SXSW, he’s back in the Jumanji franchise alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart this December, and he’s attached to White Elephant, a holiday horror film with Kathryn Newton.

When Will It Release on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t dated the film, and it won’t for a long while yet. The obvious target is Christmas 2027. A shoot wrapping in February leaves the best part of a year for post-production, and Netflix has turned around holiday rom-coms on far tighter timelines than that.

The one caveat is that Netflix does sometimes bank Christmas films for the following year, so a 2028 release isn’t impossible. For context, this year’s lineup includes four English-language original Christmas movies, which you can find in our Netflix 2026 Christmas movie lineup. This is the first 2027 holiday original we’ve seen a firm production date for, so expect it to be one of the headliners when Netflix starts talking about next year’s slate.

Are you looking forward to seeing Nick Jonas lead a Netflix Christmas movie? Let us know in the comments.