Netflix Comedy Movie ‘Moxie’ Coming to Netflix in March 2021

Amy Poehler returns to direct another Original feature-length comedy for Netflix, Moxie. Coming to Netflix in March 2021, we have everything you need to know about Moxie, including, the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

Moxie is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy movie directed by Amy Poehler and based on the novel of the same name by author Jennifer Mathieu. The story was adapted into a screenplay by Tamara Chestna.

When is the Moxie Netflix Release Date?

Moxie is scheduled to be released on Netflix globally on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021.

What is the plot of Moxie?

Inspired by her mother’s rebellious past, young Vivian inspires a feminist revolution at her Texan high school.

Who are the cast members of Moxie?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Moxie:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Vivian Hadley Robinson Little Women | I’m Thinking of Ending Things | Utopia Claudia Lauren Tsai Legion | Terrace House: Aloha State Emma Johnson Josephine Langford After | After We Called | Into the Dark Mitchell Wilson Patrick Schwarzenegger Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse | The Benchwarmers | Grown Ups 2 Mr. Davies Ike Barinholtz Suicide Squad | Bad Neighbours | Disaster Movie TBA Amy Poehler Inside Out | Baby Mama | Parks and Recreation TBA Marcia Gay Harden Mystic River | The Mist | Pollock TBA Clark Gregg Avengers Assemble | Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. | The New Adventures of Old Christine TBA Sydney Park Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists | Santa Clarita Diet | The Walking Dead TBA Josei Totah Champions | Other People | Glee

Netflix subscribers will recognize some cast members for their roles in other Netflix Originals.

Hadley Robinson played the role of Laurey in Charlie Kaufmann’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things.

Amy Poehler recently starred in the Netflix comedy Wine Country and in 2017 and 2015 she reprised the role of Susia for Wet Hot American Summer. Despite not having a starring role, arguably Poehler’s greatest success on Netflix was her involvement in the creation and writing of the Original series Russian Doll.

Syndey Park’s role in Moxie hasn’t been disclosed, but she was previously seen in the canceled Netflix Original series Santa Clarita Diet.

When and where did filming take place for Moxie?

Filming for Moxie was carried out in late 2019 and took place in Los Angeles.

Production has been handled by Poehler’s Paper Kite, the same studio behind Russian Doll.

