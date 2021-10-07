‘Dash & Lily’ Season 2: Canceled at Netflix After 1 Season

Dash & Lily helped settle in that Christmas feeling during the Holidays in 2020. However, like its story and romance, Dash & Lily will forever be remembered as a whirlwind series that was canceled at Netflix after only one season.

Dash & Lily is a Netflix Original romantic teen-drama series created by Joe Tracz, and based on the novel Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn. The series is produced under the production label 21 Laps Entertainment, the same company behind Stranger Things and the upcoming series Shadow and Bone.

Dash & Lily Season two Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Canceled (Last Updated: 07/10/2021)

It took almost a year for its fate to be decided, but ultimately Netflix has decided to cancel Dash & Lily after only one season.

What to expect from Dash & Lily Season two?

Thanks to the second book, Twelve Days of Lily & Dash, below is what we would have expected from season two.

The story will pick up twelve months after where it left off, and Dash and Lily are still together. It’s the holiday season once again, but Lily is devasted by the declining health of her grandfather after he suffers from a heart attack. Unable to get herself into the Christmas spirit, Dash and Lily’s brother, Langston, make it their mission to help her get excited for Christmas.

So if the second season follows the book, we know that Lily didn’t move abroad with her parents, and she has shared a romance with Dash for the past year. One of the biggest twists we can expect to see from season two is the budding relationship between Dash’s best friend Boomer, and his ex-girlfriend Sofia.

Which cast members can we expect to see return in Dash & Lily season two?

As we know the following characters are in the second Dash & Lily book, we can expect to see the following cast members return for season two:

Role Cast Member Dash Austin Abrams Lily Midori Francis Boomer Dante Brown Langston Troy Iwata Priya Agneeta Thacker Keane Marie Sofia

We may see even more guest appearances from musical stars like the Jonas Brothers, who featured in season one.

Dash & Lily season two Netflix release date

Given that the fact that the series has been canceled sadly makes any talks of a release date is a moot point.

Would you like to see a second season of Dash & Lily on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!