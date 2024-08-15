‘Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer’ Sports Documentary Coming to Netflix in September 2024

Hope Solo, the controversial former World Cup winner, and US Women’s National Soccer Team star, will appear in one of three upcoming Untold documentaries on Netflix. Focusing on events over her two-decade career, Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer will premiere in September 2024.

The Untold sports documentaries have been a popular feature on Netflix over the past few years. Since 2021, we’ve seen documentaries on sports professionals from basketball, boxing, tennis, soccer, American football, and more.

When is Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer coming to Netflix?

Netflix has revealed that Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer will be released on the streaming service on September 3rd, 2024.

What is the Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer about?

Netflix has provided a long synopsis for the documentary:

“Resilient. Defiant. Triumphant. After two tumultuous decades in the public eye, two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion goalkeeper Hope Solo is ready to tell her story. Across several unflinching interviews, Solo unpacks the unique mix of glory and defeat that accompanied her rise to a level of fame that transcended her sport. Despite giving everything to soccer, Solo’s competitive obsession and radical candor made her into a lightning rod of criticism, often forcing her to go it alone in her quest for the most elusive of prizes: equity, recognition, and respect. Illuminating the human struggle behind the headlines, UNTOLD: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer charts Solo’s life and career from a complicated upbringing in rural Washington to the pinnacle of sports stardom as she became the greatest national team goalkeeper in soccer history.”

Who is Hope Solo?

Hope Amelia Stevens (née Solo), was born in Richland, Washington, USA, on July 30th, 1981, is a former professional football goalkeeper, and played for the United States Women’s National Soccer Team from 2000 to 2016.

In team honors, Solo is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist (2008/20212), two-time CONCACAF Women’s Championship winner (2006/2014), and winner of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Her individual honors are extensive, too, with numerous Golden Glove awards. In 2022, Solo was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Controversies

While Solo had an incredibly successful international career, her life outside of the sport was highly publicized and often the center of controversy.

In November 2012, her now husband Jerramy Stevens was arrested on investigation of assault following an altercation between the two that left Solo injured. However, the Judge deemed there was insufficient evidence to hold Stevens, who was released and married Solo the next day.

In 2014, Solo and many other women were victims of the iCloud leaks.

In the same year, Solo was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault in the fourth degree. This resulted in her missing a club game for her team, Seattle Reign. However, the NSWL allowed her to continue playing despite the court case, which was heavily criticized in the media and perceived as a double standard as two high-profile stars from the NFL were serving suspensions for their alleged crimes.

Over the next four years, a judge dismissed Solo’s case, but prosecutors’ appeal saw the Superior Court of Washington reinstate the charges. Solo’s appeal to review was then dismissed. It wasn’t until May 2018 that the city of Kirkland dismissed all the charges against Solo.

In 2022, Solo was arrested for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse. She was arrested in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina. Solo pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, but the charges of resisting arrest and child abuse were dropped.

