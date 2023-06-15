‘UNTOLD’ Volume 3 Featuring Jake Paul To Release on Netflix Throughout August 2023

We’re getting four more UNTOLD documentaries throughout August 2023 on Netflix globally.

Developed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, UNTOLD sets out to detail some of the biggest scandals and behind-the-scenes with direct testimony from those involved providing definitive accounts of what happened.

Volume 2 of UNTOLD released weekly throughout August 2022 with four stories being told in total including:

UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

UNTOLD: The Rise and Fall of AND1

UNTOLD: Operation Flagrant Foul

UNTOLD: Race of the Century

As per prior seasons (and what we’re seeing with the docu-series Unknown throughout July 2023) we’ll see multiple episodes (sometimes released as standalone documentaries and sometimes as docu-series) released independently even though they’re all grouped as volume 3.

Episodes for Untold Volume 3

UNTOLD: Jake Paul the Problem Child

Coming to Netflix: August 1st

Director: Andrew Renzi

Produced by: Propagate and Stardust Frames Productions

First up is the heavy hitter. A documentary on Jake Paul who has transitioned in recent years from a popular YouTube star to a boxer who has made millions in the ring.

Jake Paul confirmed his involvement in the series on June 15th in a Tweet stating: “My life has been on display since I was 16 but my story has never been told.”

My life has been on display since I was 16 but my story has never been told.

UNTOLD: Johnny Football

Coming to Netflix: August 8th

Director: Ryan Duffy

Produced by: Propagate and Stardust Frames Productions

Dubbed Johnny Football with a promising career, Johnny Manziel eventually went on to squander his career rejecting his newfound fame and eventually calling it quits.

UNTOLD: Hall of Shame

Coming to Netflix: August 15th

Director: Bryan Storkel

Produced by: Propagate and Stardust Frames Productions

As confirmed by Victor Conte on Twitter of BALCO Laboratories, this story will focus on a doping scandal that was prominent in the 2000s and led to the convictions of 11 people.

Per Netflix, here’s more background on the doc:

“For 16 years, Conte swears BALCO Laboratories, his supplement and nutrition company based in the Bay Area, never dabbled in illegal, performance-enhancing drugs. But by 2000, he went to the dark side and became the go-to guy for athletes in search of steroids, fame, and world records. The film features interviews with several of Conte’s notable former associates – including Montgomery and the anti-doping and IRS authorities who helped send him to prison after a 42-count indictment – give harrowing testimony as the legend of one of sports’ most notorious names continues to unfold.”

The documentary will be 75 minutes in length.

UNTOLD: Swamp Kings

Coming to Netflix: August 22nd

Director: Katharine English

Produced by: RAW in association with Propagate, The Players’ Tribune and Stardust Frames

This documentary will look into Urban Meyer, a highly successful college football coach, who faced a couple of controversies during his tenure with the Florida Gators.

The controversies surrounding his behavior with some of his players and allegations of misconduct within the program and looks back on the period.

Features interviews with Brandon Siler, Tim Tebow, Brandon Spikes, Major Wright, and Ahmad Black, among others.

This entry consists of four episodes at 45 minutes each.

Good time reminiscing with some teammates on so many incredible moments. Highs, lows, and lessons learned. Grew a lot with these guys and have memories that will last a lifetime.

UNTOLD renewed for Volume 4

In addition to the above, Netflix also unveiled that UNTOLD has been given a season 4 renewal order which will debut in 2024.

UNTOLD is part of Netflix’s expansive sports documentary slate which has grown tremendously over the past year thanks to new docuseries covering the world of tennis, golf, and the Tour de France.

