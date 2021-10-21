‘Van Helsing’ Season 5 Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Almost all regions of Netflix around the globe are now streaming all five seasons of Van Helsing with the United States being the only hold-out region yet to get the fifth and final season. The good news is that while you do have a bit of a wait, the fifth and final season is coming to Netflix in April 2022.

Inspired by the graphic novel series, Van Helsing came to an end in 2021 with the fifth and final season airing on Syfy. The fantasy horror series from Neil LaBute has seen Kelly Overton playing the lead role of Vanessa Van Helsing as she kicks vampire ass season after season.

Season 5 wrapped up on Syfy on June 25th, 2021.

Syfy content has generally stopped coming to Netflix in the past few years as its parent company, Comcast, opts to put its programming exclusively on its own platform Peacock. Van Helsing is one of the last shows to come to Netflix given it’s on a deal struck before Syfy’s library was assigned elsewhere.

As we mentioned above, Netflix in most international regions already has access to season 5. Most of the major Netflix regions picked up season 5 over the summer of 2021.

Almost all regions of Netflix including Netflix UK, CA and AU picked season 5 up towards the middle of July 2021.

Outside of the United States, the show is marketed as a Netflix Original.

When will Van Helsing season 5 be on Netflix in the US?

With all regions of Netflix now streaming Van Helsing outside of the US you may be wondering if it’ll even be on Netflix there. The answer is yes but you’re going to have to wait a little longer.

In the US, all content that Netflix licenses from either NBC, USANetwork or Syfy arrives on a fixed schedule meaning we can predict exactly when season 5 will be on Netflix.

At the moment, all 13 episodes of Van Helsing season 5 are expected to arrive on Netflix US on April 16th, 2022. The reason for this is that Netflix licenses the show a year after the show’s first episode airs which, in this case, was April 16th, 2021.

The same applied to all prior seasons such as season 4 arriving on Netflix on September 27th, 2020 after premiering on September 27th, 2019.

Once the show is on Netflix in full (season 5 of Van Helsing is the final season), it’ll then start a countdown as to when the show will leave but that’s an article we’ll publish further down the road.

Are you looking forward to finally getting to see season 5 of Van Helsing on Netflix in the US? Let us know in the comments.