‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Will Stream on Netflix Starting From Early 2025

Tom Hardy has inhabited the role of Eddie Brock and Venom for the past six years, and the final movie in the trilogy, Venom: The Last Dance, is just now hitting theaters. When will the movie be on Netflix? If you’re in the United States, you’ll get it in early 2025.

Playing one of the most iconic Spider-Man villains, Hardy is back for the third stand-alone Venom movie with Kelly Marcel writing and directing. The movie is about to hit theaters (October 25th in the US) with similar release dates internationally.

Eddie and Venom are on the run in this entry, and humans and other symbiotes are looking to hunt them down, including the powerful character Knull. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, and Alanna Ubach round out the main cast for the third entry. At the time of publishing, no reviews were available beyond social media impressions by influencers.

When will Venom: The Last Dance be on Netflix?

Let’s begin with Netflix in the United States (and India), which both work with Sony Pictures to distribute their movies in the first window. That window refers to the first time the movie is available to stream after being released on VOD services. That deal, at least in the United States, has been active since 2022.

So when will it drop onto Netflix? Well, there’s no exact science, but for the most part, most Sony Pictures movies have dropped on Netflix US 120 days after their initial theatrical release. That would mean Venom: The Last Dance drops on Netflix on February 22nd, 2025. It could be the case that the movie drops shortly before or shortly after, however. Once on Netflix, it’ll stream for 18 months into late 2026 before jumping over to Disney-owned services like Hulu, Disney+ or both.

How about internationally? Some regions will also get the movie in 2025, such as Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines) and South Africa. Other regions will get the movie in late 2025 or 2026, including some European territories, such as Germany and the Netherlands.

For those in the United Kingdom or Canada, other providers have the first window rights, but from our observations, Netflix holds the second window rights, meaning it’ll be sometime in late-2026 when the movie drops on Netflix there.

For more on all the Sony movies on Netflix and what’s coming up next, check out our complete guide to the distributor’s output on Netflix. For everything else Netflix has in store for you throughout 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are any of the other Venom movies on Netflix?

Yes, but once again, it depends on where you live. Venom (2018) is streaming on Netflix in at least 19 countries right now, according to Unogs. Those regions are Australia, India, France, Spain, Japan, and India. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) is available on Netflix in at least 12 regions, including Latin America, Canada, and India.

While this may be the end of the main Venom trilogy, it may not be the end of Venom forever, as there have been persistent rumors that we’re due to see him in Spider-Man 4, whenever that materializes.

Are you heading out to theaters to watch Venom: The Last Dance in theaters or will you be waiting for its Netflix release? Let us know in the comments.