Virgin River Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Virgin River is returning to Netflix for a season 2 in 2020 and we’ve got everything you need to know about the upcoming second season including some details on who’s going to be involved, when we’re likely going to see its release and perhaps most importantly, what is going to happen in season 2.

Despite the lack of a trailer, plenty of subscribers have already been tuning in to watch Virgin River. It’s not surprising the series has resonated well with subscribers, as small-town dramas have always been very popular amongst audiences. It’s taken time, but Netflix is finally investing in the Hallmark-Esque dramas, and Virgin River is the perfect series to test the waters.

Virgin River is a Netflix Original romantic-drama series based on the novels of the same name by author Robyn Carr. Production of the series has been handled by Sea To Sky Productions ULC., with all of the filming taking place in Canada.

Has Netflix renewed Virgin River for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 09/12/2019)

Not only has Virgin River been renewed but filming for the second season has been ongoing since September 9th, and concluded filming on December 17th, 2019. The filming dates were (as you probably well know) shortly after the first season released. Our guess is that the second season will be set during Christmas given the filming schedule but for now, that’s just speculation.

Once again, filming took place in Vancouver in Canada despite being set in rural California.

The author behind the series, Robyn Carr, spoke to the Washington Post and said: “It’s so exciting to be a part of the romance genre movement taking place in Hollywood” adding “I’ve been telling my readers to think of it as a brand new ‘Virgin River’ adventure with your favorite characters.”.

We knew roughly a month before the official renewal came from Netflix’s See What’s Next account which saw stars from the show express their excitement for another season. This is despite the fact that filming had probably already wrapped on season 2!

When will the second season of Virgin River be on Netflix?

Filming for the second season will conclude on December 17th, that’s three months earlier than the first season, which concluded filming in March 2019.

Our speculation for the release date is thanks to the nine months it took between filming for the first season finishing and its release date.

One piece of speculation we have is that because of the filming dates, we could see the second season take place over the Christmas break meaning it’ll be arriving just before Christmas.

Our Speculated Release Date: Summer or Fall 2020

Everything else we know about season 2 of Virgin River

Season 2 is set to consist of 10 episodes.

A few new cast announcements have been announced for season 2 of Virgin River. These include: Carmel Amit will play the role of Jamie Keith MacKechnie as Nick Donald Heng as George Steve Bacic as Wes Lane Edwards as Sheriff Duncan Thomas Nicholson as Leo Cavanagh



Andy Mikita has been confirmed to be directing episodes 1 & 2 of season 2.

On December 11th, we got what seems to be the first picture from the set of Virgin River with a rather naked Martin Henderson on-screen behind a log fire.

Robyn Carr, who is the author behind Virgin River, will soon be publishing a new book by the name of Sunrise on Half Moon Bay. In addition, another or Robyn’s books was recently optioned for TV in the form of the Sullivan’s Crossing book series.

Will there be a third season of Virgin River?

Despite the jokes about the dreaded ‘cancelation curse’ we’re expecting to see plenty more seasons of Virgin River.

One thing the series isn’t lacking is source material, thanks to the great number of books of which Virgin River is based on. In total there are twenty-one Virgin River novels, so there’s no excuse for Netflix to pull out of the series early.

Are you excited about the second season of Virgin River? Let us know in the comments below!