‘Welcome to Eden’ Season 3 on Netflix: Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

We’ve been welcomed to Eden twice now, and it looks like a third visit is needed! Netflix has yet to renew Welcome to Eden for a third season and could take several weeks before we learn more. For now, we’ll be keeping track of everything we know so far about Welcome to Eden season 3 on Netflix.

Welcome to Eden is a Spanish Netflix Original sci-fi drama series created by Joaquín Górriz, and Guillermo López, Produced by Brutal Media, the series was filmed on the incredible islands of Lanzarote and San Sebastián, and in the province of Teruel.

Welcome to Eden season 3 Netflix renewal status

Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 24/04/2023)

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to renew Welcome to Eden for a second season. When you consider that the series has only just returned to Netflix, it’s unsurprising that a decision on the show’s future has yet to be made.

It could take up to several weeks, or even a few months before we receive an update on the renewal status of Welcome to Eden. At the very least, over the coming weeks, Netflix will be analyzing all of the hourly viewing data, which will play a huge role in whether or not the series is renewed.

The first season was able to amass a total of 140,340,000 Hours in Netflix’s global top ten and stayed in the global top ten for five weeks. Meanwhile, the series spent one week in Nielsen’s top ten list, for a total of 4.32 million hours. If the series is to be renewed for a third season, then the second season will need to at least match the success of the first.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 May 1st, 2022 to May 8th, 2022 25,820,000 2 1 May 8th, 2022 to May 15th, 2022 62,490,000 (+142%) 1 2 May 15th, 2022 to May 22nd, 2022 28,660,000 (-54%) 2 3 May 22nd, 2022 to May 29th, 2022 14,340,000 (-50%) 4 4 May 29th, 2022 to June 5th, 2022 9,030,000 (-37%) 8 5

Once we have the data, we’ll be able to speculate further on the likelihood of renewal.

Does the story need a third season?

As the season finale ended on another cliffhanger, it definitely needs at least one more season.

After their attempt to escape from the island in the first season, Zoa was left reeling by the fact that her little sister, Gabi, had arrived on the island. Everyone else had been unsuccessful in their attempts to escape, and even Charly, who had managed to find a way off the island was eventually caught and captured by Joel and Danae.

Throughout the season Zoa and Bel were plotting Astrid’s downfall, however, they came to realize that a mole had been feeding Astrid information on what they were up to. After some incorrect accusations, it was revealed that Gabi had betrayed her sister’s trust, and had told Astrid everything. At first, Gabi’s betrayal was motivated by trying to protect her sister, but before long Astrid’s claws had sunk deep and Gabi’s betrayal was motivated by the need to protect her new home.

Amongst those killed by Astrid’s followers was Ibon, who after killing Ulises and attempting to escape made him incredibly dangerous. Alma took it upon herself to execute him, as a part of her duty to protect her master. After being rounded up for their attempted assassination plot. Zoa and Bel were to be executed. Gabi’s cry for mercy for her sister had an impact on Astrid who was willing to let her live but was adamant that Bel had to die. However, Zoa was unwilling to let her friend die alone and rejected Astrid’s mercy. Before Astrid could give the order for their execution, Detective Brisa arrived with her team via helicopter in order to look for the reported missing persons on the island.

Meanwhile, Danae was revealed to be working for Mr. Sisuk, who had hired Danae to murder Astrid’s father. After a secret talk with Som, Danae was given a chip that Som had been hiding in their shoulder. Thanks to whatever was on the chip Danae was able to access the transmission room and hacked their system. However, when she was about to leave the room, Isaac was waiting by the door catching her red-handed.

Africa is also pregnant with Erick’s child, but before learning this he had already returned to his family after being convinced that his relationship with Africa was nothing more than an affair.

Astrid’s fabricated paradise is crumbling around her thanks to the arrival of Detective Brisa, the failed rebellion led by Zoa and Bel, Danae secretly working for Mr. Sisuk, not to mention her own martial issues with Erick. Safe to say, Astrid has a ton of issues to deal with in the third season. As for Zoa, her biggest priority is getting herself, and her sister Gabi off the island as fast as possible.

When could we see Welcome to Eden season 3 on Netflix?

If the series is renewed, we have a rough idea of when to expect to see a third season on Netflix.

The second season of Welcome to Eden took less than a year to land on Netflix. If a third season were to follow suit, we could see season 3 on Netflix by March or April 2024.

