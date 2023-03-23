‘Welcome to Eden’ Season 2: Coming to Netflix in April 2023

Eden will welcome subscribers once more soon as we expect the second season of Welcome to Eden to be released on Netflix in April 2023. Here’s what we know so far about Welcome to Eden season 2.

Over the years Netflix has been home to some extremely popular Spanish shows such as Elite and Money Heist. Hoping to emulate some of that success is newcomer Welcome to Eden, which has already had a popular start to life on Netflix.

Created by Joaquín Górriz, and Guillermo López, the series is produced by Brutal Media and filmed in the picturesque Spanish islands of Lanzarote and San Sebastián, and in the province of Teruel.

The series is centered around a group of influencers who are invited to a party on the remote island of Eden, but what at first seems like paradise soon reveals itself to be the home of a dangerous cult with a determination to change the world.

Welcome to Eden season 2 Netflix renewal status & release date

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 17/05/2022)

Prior to the release of Welcome to Eden, it was reported by Spanish news outlet Heraldo that Netflix has renewed the series for a second season;

The experience has been entirely satisfactory, to the point that this area [Matarraña] will once again be the setting for the second season, which will begin shooting shortly. The recording of the first [season] took place between March 15 and April 30 of last year [2021], with a technical team of 90 people who revolutionized the area, especially Valderrobres , where they were staying.

Please Note: The above was translated from Spanish to English through google. Any poor wording may be the result of a mistranslation.

The decision to renew the series ahead of its release doesn’t happen very often, and is typically reserved only for the Originals that Netflix is confident will perform well.

It didn’t take long, but it has been confirmed by Netflix France that Welcome to Eden has officially been renewed by Netflix.

Since the Spanish Original was released globally on Netflix on May 6th, it has swiftly become one of the most popular non-English dramas on the streaming service.

Welcome to Eden was only available to stream for 3 days of the week that Netflix took the viewing data between May 2nd, and May 8th, 2022. In that short period of time, the Spanish drama was watched for a total of 25,820,000 hours and jumped straight to 2nd place in the non-English global top ten list.

The viewing data for the drama’s second week on Netflix is expected to be released soon, and we fully expect to see tens of millions more hours watched.

As for the regional top ten lists Welcome to Eden has been extremely popular, making it into the top ten lists of 83 different countries, reaching 2nd in the US and 3rd in the UK, respectively. Notably, Welcome to Eden is trending in the number one spot in Spain, its language home.

Season 2 Netflix release date

We can confirm that Welcome to Eden season 2 will arrive on Netflix soon. The series is listed in the April release list, however, we’re still without an official release date.

We expect Netflix will announce the release date of Welcome to Eden season 2 with a teaser or official trailer extremely soon.

What to expect from the second season of Welcome to Eden?

When will Zoa escape?

Just as it looked like Zoa was going to escape from the island, a brand new boat of hopeful partygoers is brought to the island. Amongst the latest batch of would-be victims includes Zoa’s sister Gabi, who has no idea what lies in store for her. Zoa is now left with a choice, does she leave the island and save herself, or does she stand by her sister Gabi and protect her at all cost. No one ends up on the island by accident as all participants are individually invited, so is Gabi invite a ploy to get Zoa to stay, or is there an even more sinister game afoot?

Will Astrid be dethroned?

Astrid, alongside her partner Erick leads the cult on the island, but their power is challenged by a failed assassination attempt on Erick’s life. It’s thanks to Isaac’s medical skills that Erick survives.

Astrid still has a hold on the island, but with other island rebels attempting to make their move will she be able to hold onto her power? It’s also unclear who stabbed Erick, and we expect a shocking reveal in the second season.

What is the machine discovered by Africa?

After breaking into the home of Astrid and Erick, Africa was able to gain access to a machine, and without knowing what it does, presses a button that activates an antenna on the island, sending a signal into outer space.

We’re yet to learn what the implications of pressing the button are, but have Astrid and Erick had access to potential extra-terrestrials? Or is the antenna responsible for communicating with the true masterminds behind the creation of Eden?

Will Brenda attempt to kill other potential escapees?

Brenda, the executioner of the island, has already been responsible for the deaths of Claudia, Judith, and Aldo.

With Zoa, Charly, and Ibon all attempting to escape, if Brenda finds out about their plans to escape. Ibon was responsible for the death of Ulises, and Charly grew close to head of security Mayka, who has had second thoughts since learning just how loyal she is to Eden.

Who can we expect to see in the second season of Welcome to Eden?

We can expect a large portion of the cast to make a return for a second season of Welcome to Eden:

Amaia Aberasturi as Zoa

Tomy Aguilera as Charly

Diego Garisa as Ibón

Berta Castañé as Gabi

Lola Rodríguez as Mayka

Belinda Peregrín as África

Guillermo Pfening as Erick

Amaia Salamanca as Astrid

Begoña Vargas as Bel

Sergio Momo as Nico

Irene Dev as Alma

Joan Pedrola as Orson

Claudia Trujillo as Brenda

Carlos Soroa as Eloy

Jonathan ‘Maravilla’ Alonso as Saúl

Dariam Coco as Eva

Are you looking forward to the second season of Welcome to Eden on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!