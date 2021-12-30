What Time will ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 be on Netflix Globally?

It’s almost time to get back in the dojo with the highly anticipated fourth season of Cobra Kai set to hit Netflix on December 31st simultaneously. For some, however, you’ll have to be waiting until much later in the day to jump in so let’s take a look at when Cobra Kai season 4 will be on Netflix where you live.

Season 4 promises to be the most intense season to date with Daniel and Johnny putting their past behind to fight an enemy which threatens everything they’ve worked for. With new faces and old coming back, there’s never been a better time to karate kick your way into Cobra Kai.

If you’re needing a recap of season 3, sadly Netflix hasn’t published any kind of recap on YouTube but they have just released a seasons 1-3 recap on Twitter. This is no doubt the same recap that should play when season 4 drops so if you’d rather see it on the big screen, we’d suggest waiting.

Time Zone Release Schedule for Cobra Kai season 4

As per all other Netflix Original releases (with exceptions for Indian releases but that’s another story) all new seasons of shows arrive as the clock strikes midnight in Los Angeles where Netflix is based.

That means for some the show won’t be available until early morning, middle of the day or even in the afternoon if you live in Asian regions.

Here’s a breakdown of all the major timezones and when Cobra Kai season 4 will be on Netflix on December 31st.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-7) Mountain Standard Time 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time 04:00 AM (GMT-3) British Summer Time 08:00 AM (GMT +1) Central European Summer Time 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time 13:15 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 (GMT+8:00) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Standard Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11)

Countdown timer for Cobra Kai season 4

If the timezones above are a little confusing, you can simply refer to the countdown timer GIF below. It’s counting down specifically to midnight pacific time.

Cobra Kai Season 4 not showing on Netflix?

If the timer above is at zero and you’re still yet to see Cobra Kai season 4 streaming, the fix is super simple to make it show.

Essentially what you need to do is reload the Netflix app. On app versions of Netflix (ie Netflix on your Smart TV), navigate to the help section and there’s a reload Netflix button. You can also just navigate to a different app and then back onto Netflix for the same effect.

If you’re on a web browser, you may need to refresh your cache or close the website down and open it back up again. Likewise, on mobile devices, you’ll just need to close the app (Android guide or iOS guide) and reopen. If that doesn’t work, try switching profiles within the app.

Let us know in the comments if you’re staying up late or waking up early to watch.

Once you’re done with Cobra Kai season 4 don’t forget the show should be coming back for its fifth season perhaps much earlier in 2022 with the show having just wrapped production in recent weeks.