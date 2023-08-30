What Time Will ‘One Piece’ Be On Netflix?

The time is nearly here. One Piece is just around the corner on Netflix and it’s one of the most hyped Netflix Original titles we’ve seen for quite some time. If you want to stay up or wake up for the new series, here’s when you can stream where you live.

One Piece serves as one of Netflix’s biggest launches in years. It’s been promoting the series relentlessly for the past few months, and it feels like it could be a turning point for live-action anime adaptations on Netflix should it go down well with fans. Early reviews from some hand-picked critics on social media have been positive thus far.

In case you haven’t been exposed to any of the marketing, the live-action series is an adaptation of the classic manga and anime that’s been active since the late 1990s. Eiichiro Oda is heavily involved in the new series that follows the Straw Hat Pirates exploring the dangerous oceans, lands, and beyond in search of the “One Piece,” a fabled treasure that’ll make its ships captain king of the pirates.

For everything you need to know about One Piece on Netflix, check out our full preview that includes a breakdown of the plot, cast, production, filming location, and much much more.

Now let’s get into when you can start streaming the show on August 31st:

Full Release Time Schedule for One Piece Season 1 on Netflix

As with all Netflix Originals releases, new seasons arrive simultaneously on Netflix instead of licensed movies and series that arrives at midnight in your respective timezone.

Why Netflix still releases its Originals in this manner is still unclear, as it clearly favors some regions more than others.

Nevertheless, it is what it is, and if you’re in the Americas, you’ll be waiting early in the morning; for those in Europe, you’ll get to watch when you wake up, and for those in Asia will have to wait until the early evening.

Here’s a full breakdown of when One Piece season 1 will stream where you live:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time (PT) – Los Angeles etc 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time (MST) – Phoenix etc 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time (CT) – Mexico City etc 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time (EST) – New York etc 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 04:00 AM (GMT-3) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM (GMT) British Summer Time (BST) – Netflix UK 08:00 AM (GMT+1) Central European Summer Time (CEST) 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 10:00 AM (GMT+3) Israel Daylight Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 PM (GMT+8) Korea Standard Time (KST) – South Korea 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Japan Standard Time (JST) 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 18:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 19:00 PM (GMT+12)

Countdown Clock for One Piece Season 1

Don’t know what timezone you’re in or don’t want to work out how many hours away the new season is? No problem.

We’ve embedded our timer below, but we’ve also heard that some people in the Netflix app are also seeing a countdown clock showing up on their coming soon section. We’ve not yet seen that on our Android devices.

My countdown

If you’re in the United States, don’t forget that your One Piece binge can continue into the weekend with 6 movies (or specials depending on what terminology you prefer) dropping on Friday (September 1st).

Are you looking forward to watching One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.