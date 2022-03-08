Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Live-Action Adds 6 to Cast

Filming on Netflix’s One Piece adaptation is underway as we speak (it began back in late January 2022) and Netflix has just announced the second round of cast members for the upcoming series. Let’s break down who’s playing who!

The first set of cast members for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece was announced back in November 2021. There, we saw Iñaki Godoy announced as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Gibson as Usopp, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

As mentioned, the cast has been on set in South Africa filming the new series since January 31st.

The Day of the Beginning… pic.twitter.com/yvwy03874j — Steven Maeda (@stevemaeda) January 31, 2022

So, let’s dig into the new castings Netflix confirmed today:

Morgan Davies (they/them) will play Koby

First appearing in chapter 2 of the One Piece manga or episode 1 of the anime, Koby is a Marine Captain who is a member of the Marine special forces unit SWORD after defecting from the Alvida Pirates.

Davies has previously appeared in projects such as The End and The Evil Dead: Rise.

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino will play Alvida

Alvida first appeared in Chapter 2 of the manga and episode 1 of the One Piece series.

The One Piece wiki states Alvida (also known as Iron Mace) is a “former captain of the Alvida Pirates and the first antagonist encountered by Luffy on his journey after going to sea.”

Paulino is known for roles in The Sex Lives of College Girls and Netflix’s Me Time.

Aidan Scott will play Helmeppo

Lieutenant Commander Helmeppo is a Marine officer and the son of ex-Marine Captain “Axe-Hand” Morgan. Described as lanky with a distinctive cleft chin.

He first debuted in chapter 3 of the manga and episode 2 of the anime series.

Scott is best known for his work on Action Point and Between the Devil.

Jeff Ward will play Buggy

Buggy the Star Clown is the captain of the Buggy Pirates which Jeff Ward will be embodying in the series. The character was first introduced in chapter 9 of the manga and episode 4 of the anime.

The One Piece wiki describes Buggy as “a slim blue-haired man with an appearance resembling that of a clown, as to mirror his epithet. The big, red nose on his face is, in fact, his real nose.”

Ward is notably featured in Netflix’s Brand New Cherry Flavor and Hacks.

McKinley Belcher III will play Arlong

Arlong wasn’t introduced in either the manga or the anime series until much later on (chapter 69 for the former and episode 31 for the latter).

Arlong is a sawshark fish-man who is described as large and muscular. He is part of the Arlong Pirate group and a former member of the Sun Pirates.

McKinley Belcher III is known for appearing in Netflix’s Ozark and appearing in The Good Lord Bird.

Vincent Regan will play Garp

Playing Garp will be Vincent Regan. The character is also known as Monkey D. Garp or Garp the Fist who is a powerful Marine vice admiral.

The One Piece wiki describes Garp as a “tall, tanned, broad-chested, muscular old man.”

Regan is known for his appearances in the high-profile movies Troy and Zack Snyder’s 300.

So there you have it, the new recruits of Netflix's One Piece. What do you think about the casting choices here?