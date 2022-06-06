Netflix ‘One Piece’: Cast List & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

One Piece is getting adapted at Netflix into a live-action series that is due to release on the service in the coming years. Since we first learned about the show, the cast list has been steadily growing, and below, we’ve got a detailed overview of all the cast and who they’ll be playing in the new series.

For our full preview on One Piece, head over to our expanded look at everything we know about the series!

This is going to be a long post so let’s dive into all the confirmed cast members below!

Iñaki Godoy – Monkey D. Luffy

Where you’ve seen him before: Who Killed Sara? and La querida del Centauro.

Who are they playing?: The central character of the story, Monkey D. Luffy. Serves as the founder and captain of the infamous and powerful Straw Hat Pirates.

Character origin: East Blue

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 1 / Episode 1

Mackenyu – Roronoa Zoro

Where you’ve seen him before: Knights of the Zodiac and Pacific Rim: Uprising

Who are they playing?: Known as Pirate Hunter Zoro, Roronoa serves within the Straw Hat Pirates as one of the two swordsmen.

Character origin: East Blue

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 3 / Episode 1

Jacob Gibson – Usopp

Where you’ve seen him before: Greenleaf and Blairsden

Who are they playing?: “God” Usopp is the sniper of the Straw Hat Pirates and is the fourth member of the crew.

Character origin: East Blue

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 23 / Episode 8

Emily Rudd – Nami

Where you’ve seen her before: Hunters, Fear Street: Part Two and The Romanoffs

Who are they playing?: “Cat Burglar” Nami is the navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates..

Character origin: East Blue

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 8 / Episode 1

Taz Skylar – Sanji

Where you’ve seen him before: Boiling Point, The Kill Team and Villain.

Who are they playing?: “Black Leg” Sanji is the cook of the Straw Hat Pirates and the fifth member of the crew.

Character origin: North Blue

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 43 / Episode 20

Morgan Davies – Koby

Where you’ve seen them before: The Hunter, The Tree, and Terra Nova.

Who are they playing?: Koby is a Marine Captain who trained together with Helmeppo under Vice-Admiral Garp’s supervision.

Character origin: East Blue

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 2 / Episode 1

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino – Alvida

Where you’ve seen her before: The Sex Lives of College Girls and Queenpins

Who are they playing?: “Iron Mace” Alvida is the former captain of the Alvida Pirates and the first antagonist encountered by Luffy on his journey after going to sea.

Character origin: East Blue

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 2 / Episode 1

Aidan Scott – Helmeppo

Where you’ve seen him before: Action Point and Between the Devil

Who are they playing?: Lieutenant Commander Helmeppo is a Marine officer and the son of ex-Marine Captain “Axe-Hand” Morgan.

Character origin: ?

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 3 / Episode 2

Jeff Ward – Buggy

Where you’ve seen him before: HBO Max’s Hacks and Netflix’s Brand New Cherry Flavor

Who are they playing?: Buggy the Star Clown is the captain of the Buggy Pirates as well as the co-leader of the Buggy and Alvida Alliance, and a former apprentice of the Roger Pirates.

Character origin: Grand Line

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 9 / Episode 4

McKinley Belcher III – Arlong

Where you’ve seen him before: Netflix’s Ozark and The Art of Racing in the Rain

Who are they playing?: Arlong the Saw is a sawshark fish-man. He was the captain of the all fish-man crew the Arlong Pirates and a former member of the Sun Pirates.

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 69 / Episode 31

Vincent Regan – Monkey D. Garp

Where you’ve seen him before: Snow White and the Huntsman, 300 and Troy.

Who are they playing?: Monkey D. Garp is a Marine vice admiral. He is the father of Monkey D. Dragon, the paternal grandfather of Monkey D. Luffy.

Character origin: East Blue

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 92 / Episode 68

Langley Kirkwood – Captain Morgan

Where you’ve seen him before: Warrior on Cinemax, Black Sails and Banshee.

Who are they playing?: “Axe-Hand” Morgan is a former Marine captain, the father of Helmeppo.

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 4 / Episode 2

Celeste Loots – Kaya

Where you’ve seen her before: Sporadies Nomadies

Who are they playing?: Kaya lives in the largest mansion in Syrup Village on the Gecko Islands, is a close friend of Usopp and is currently studying to become a doctor.

Character origin: Syrup Village

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 23 / Episode 9

Alexander Maniatis – Klahadore

Where you’ve seen her before: Sporadies Nomadies

Who are they playing?: Kaya lives in the largest mansion in Syrup Village on the Gecko Islands, is a close friend of Usopp and is currently studying to become a doctor.

Character origin: Syrup Village

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 23 / Episode 9

Craig Fairbrass – Cheff Zeff

Where you’ve seen her before: Villain, Cliffhannger, and A Violent Man.

Who are they playing?: Zeff is the head chef and owner of Baratie, former captain of the Cook Pirates (in which he was known as “Red-Leg”), and was also Sanji’s cooking mentor and adoptive father.

Character origin: East Blue

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 43 / Episode 20

Steven John Ward – Dracule Mihawk

Where you’ve seen her before: Vagrant Queen, Netflix’s Queen Sono, and The Day We Didn’t Meet.

Who are they playing?: Dracule “Hawk Eyes” Mihawk is a pirate who holds the title of “Strongest Swordsman in the World”.

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 49 / Episode 23

Chioma Umeala – Nojiko

Where you’ve seen her before: Isono

Who are they playing?: Nojiko is the owner of a tangerine farm in Cocoyasi Village and is the adoptive older sister of Nami.

Character origin: East Blue

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 70 / Episode 31

Amber Hossack – Moodie

Where you’ve seen her before: Cut-Out Girls and Warrior

Who are they playing?: Moodie is a woman who Fullbody took to the Baratie.

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 43 / Episode 20

Lindsay Reardon – Mayor Boodle

Where you’ve seen her before: Cut-Out Girls and Warrior

Who are they playing?: Boodle is the mayor of Orange Town. He is an ally of the Straw Hat Pirates during the Orange Town Arc.

Character debut in manga and anime: Chapter 12 / Episode 6

We’ll be keeping this updated over time with all the new One Piece castings.