What Time Will ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Release on Netflix? Full Release Schedule Revealed

The final countdown is on! Squid Game season 3 is arriving on Netflix globally on Friday, June 27th, 2025, meaning that we’re just hours away at the time of publishing. Given that it’s Netflix’s biggest show ever, you may be one of the people looking to watch it the second it goes live on Netflix. For those in America, you’ll be staying up late to catch it, while those in Europe will be able to watch from the morning, and those in Asia will have to wait until the afternoon/evening to jump in.

Of course, the series is releasing on a Friday, as opposed to when most Netflix Original series are released, which is typically on a Wednesday (traditionally for international titles) or Thursday (for major English-language releases). Fridays tend to be reserved for big movie releases, but as we’ve seen countless times in the past, notable exceptions are made for Netflix’s flagship series, such as Stranger Things, which released on a Saturday. Now, Squid Game continues the trend of releasing on a Friday.

While there have been individual cases in the past where Netflix Originals have been given release times specifically designed to drive more engagement, the same will not apply to Squid Game, which will follow the standard release time schedule as all other Netflix Originals. So, when will the show be streaming on Netflix? It depends on where you live.

Here’s What Time Squid Game Season 3 Will Be Streaming on Netflix

World Map of When New Netflix Titles Arrive Here's a world map with some major timezones and countries marked up with their normal and summer equivalent times marked. List of Countries and Time Zones When Netflix Titles Arrive Los Angeles, USA (PT) 12:00 AM Denver, USA (MT / MDT) 1:00 AM / 2:00 AM Mexico City, Mexico (CT / CDT) 2:00 AM / 3:00 AM New York, USA (ET / EDT) 3:00 AM / 4:00 AM Buenos Aires, Argentina (ART) 5:00 AM Brasília, Brazil (BRT) 5:00 AM London, UK (GMT / BST) 8:00 AM / 9:00 AM Johannesburg, South Africa (SAST) 10:00 AM Madrid, Spain (CET / CEST) 9:00 AM / 10:00 AM Berlin, Germany (CET / CEST) 9:00 AM / 10:00 AM Paris, France (CET / CEST) 9:00 AM / 10:00 AM Rome, Italy (CET / CEST) 9:00 AM / 10:00 AM Amsterdam, Netherlands (CET / CEST) 9:00 AM / 10:00 AM Zurich, Switzerland (CET / CEST) 9:00 AM / 10:00 AM Warsaw, Poland (CET / CEST) 9:00 AM / 10:00 AM Prague, Czech Republic (CET / CEST) 9:00 AM / 10:00 AM Ankara, Turkey (TRT) 11:00 AM Tel Aviv, Israel (IST / IDT) 10:00 AM / 11:00 AM New Delhi, India (IST) 1:30 PM Bangkok, Thailand (ICT) 3:00 PM Manila, Philippines (PHT) 4:00 PM Jakarta, Indonesia (WIB) 3:00 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 5:00 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST / AEDT) 6:00 PM / 7:00 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 4:00 PM Wellington, New Zealand (NZST / NZDT) 8:00 PM / 9:00 PM

We’ve got more on Season 3 of Squid Game in our full preview for the new season. However, if you’re eager to watch the first six minutes of the new season, TUDUM has uploaded that to its site overnight.

Season 3 will consist of six episodes, making it slightly shorter than prior seasons; however, each episode is relatively chunky in runtime. We’re told that episodes range from a minimum of 52 minutes to a maximum of around 62 minutes.

The official synopsis of Squid Game season 3 reads:

“The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round.”

Don’t expect too many critics reviews to go live alongside the release tomorrow – Netflix has been holding onto screeners tightly with only a select few outlets receiving them (not including us, despite multiple requests) but we have heard PLENTY about what’s going to be happening throughout the season due to leaks, interviews and just recently, new production listings… An embargo for those reveals somehow binds us from keeping our lips tight, although you can go and watch TUDUM 2025 back, as one of the major teases was alluded to there…

Are you excited for the big and final return of Squid Game on Netflix?