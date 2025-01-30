‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Sets June 2025 Netflix Release & First Look

The rumors and leaks were correct. The release date window for Squid Game season 3 has been confirmed to be in June 2025. With the final episodes to be released in a matter of months, at Netflix’s Next on Netflix Event, the release date was confirmed, and we have our first look at the final season of Squid Game.

Thanks to one of the biggest marketing pushes in Netflix history, aided by a preferential Christmas release and exploding social media stats, Squid Game made history, debuting with 68 million views, allowing it to break into the all-time watched Non-English TV list.

That news came alongside a new special poster for season 3 teasing the return of Young-Hee and the introduction of Chul-Su.

Until now, Netflix had only teased a 2025 release, although creator Hwang Dong-hyuk did go one step further in an interview with Variety over the Christmas break.

“I believe we will be announcing the launch date for season 3 soon,” he told the outlet, adding, “I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year.”

Since seasons 2 and 3 were filmed back-to-back, it was inevitable that you wouldn’t be waiting quite as long for season 3.

At the Next on Netflix event hosted by Netflix worldwide, the streamer finally put the rumors to bed and confirmed that Squid Game would return on June 27th, 2025.

If you’ve been reading What’s on Netflix for any length, you’ll know we’ve been saying that season 3 was aiming for a summer 2025 release for quite some time. Netflix declined to comment at the time, but that same source originally told us about the dual renewal, season 3 being the final season, and then told us it was aiming for a June 2025 release window.

Adding even more fuel to the fire is an accidentally released trailer on the Netflix Korea YouTube channel (not to be confused with Netflix K-Content), which uploaded a video with the description teasing that season 3 would be releasing on June 27th (a Friday). That video has been hastily removed and edited to remove that reference, but not before many captured the description:

First look Photos

Alongside the release date announcement, Netflix dropped some first-look images from the final season.

About those Leo DiCaprio rumours…

This isn’t the only Squid Game news circulating recently, either. A report from the South Korean outlet OSEN seemed to wildly claim that Leonardo DiCaprio would be starring in season 3. That news has spread to English-language outlets within a day, including opportunistic social media pages that have used AI image generators to cash in on the rumors. One post on Netflix Updates has now had over 56,000 likes despite the fact that Netflix has categorically denied the rumors, calling them unfounded and false.

We suspect we’ll continue to get even more Squid Game news in the coming weeks and months, so keep it locked here for the latest. Are you hyped for Squid Game season 3? Let us know in the comments.