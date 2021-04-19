With the announcement that the second season of Demon Slayer will premiere in Summer 2021, subscribers have been left to question when season 2 is coming to Netflix? Sadly, fans could be waiting until 2023 before Demon Slayer season 2 arrives on Netflix. Here’s why.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese anime series, based on the manga of the same name by author Koyoharu Gotōge. Since the release of the anime series, the popularity of Demon Slayer has exploded. In just over five years since the manga debuted in February 2016, the franchise has grossed over $2.6 billion in Japan alone.

When is Demon Slayer season 2 coming to Netflix?

Unfortunately for Netflix subscribers, the wait for Demon Slayer season 2 is going to be very long. Here’s why.

The second season of the anime is scheduled to premiere on Crunchyroll in the Summer of 2021. This means that if the second season broadcasts the same number of episodes as the first, a total of 26, the earliest we’d expect to see season 2 come to an end is November 2021.

The first season finale was broadcast on September 28th, 2019, and didn’t arrive on Netflix until almost 16 months later on January 22nd, 2021.

This means that if the second season follows the same release schedule as the first, then the very earliest we’ll see Demon Slayer season 2 on Netflix is March 2023.

Possible Netflix Release Date: March-May 2023

What can fans expect from the second season of Demon Slayer?

The second season doesn’t pick up immediately where the first season left off. Instead, season 2 begins after the end of the Mugen Train arc, which was adapted into a feature-length film.

The beginning of the second season will see Tanjiro and his friends go to Yoshiwara, an infamous and unscrupulous red-light district in Edo, where demons, crime, and other unsavory acts are running rampant. When a number of wives go missing in the area, demon activity is suspected.

It’s up to Tanjiro, and a new friend with a personal connection to the mystery, to get to the bottom of the issue before anyone else disappears.

When is the Demon Slayer movie coming to Netflix?

Instead of continuing the story through its anime series, the next arc in the Demon Slayer tale, the Mugen Train arc, was adapted into a feature-length movie.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train broke some incredible records during its time in theatres:

The highest-grossing film of all time in Japan

The highest-grossing anime film of all time

The highest-grossing animated movie of 2020

The highest-grossing R-rated animated movie of all time

In total the movie has grossed over $414 million worldwide.

We’ve covered in greater detail whether or not if the Demon Slayer movie is coming to Netflix, but it’s our expectation that we aren’t going to see the movie arrive on Netflix until 2022.

Due to the popularity of the movie, there could be an intense bidding war amongst all of the streaming services with anime content.

Would you like to see the second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!