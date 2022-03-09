One of the biggest movies set to release in 2022 is the big new action movie starring Brad Pitt called Bullet Train. The movie is set to release exclusively in theaters this summer but will also be headed to Netflix, at least in the US, as part of the new first-window deal between Sony and Netflix.

Directed by David Leitch, the new action-comedy movie is set to release on July 15th this year (it was at one point due to release in April 2022). It’s based on a Japanese novel and features a huge ensemble cast.

Starring alongside Pitt in the movie is Joey King (who works with Netflix under a deal), Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Andrew Koji.

Now the best way to watch Bullet Train is on the big screen but if you are going to wait, Bullet Train will be among the first major rivals from a new Sony deal with Netflix in the US.

When will Bullet Train be on Netflix?

Details around the first window with Sony haven’t been fully fleshed out. We can use their previous deal with Starz to provide a rough estimation as to when Bullet Train will be on Netflix, however.

Based on our research, Sony movies came to Starz between 150 to 223 days after its theatrical release.

Based on this that’d mean that Bullet Train will be on Netflix at some point between December 2022 and late February 2023.

Again, that assumes we’ll see a similar time frame heading into this new deal.

It’ll then be available on Netflix for a total of 18-months before moving to Disney and in this instance, it’d likely head to Hulu. As a rough estimation, this will be around Summer 2024.

For a full breakdown of all the Sony movies coming to Netflix as part of this first-window deal, we’re keeping track of those additions here. Uncharted and Morbius will be among the first wave of Sony movies coming to Netflix with other titles like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also confirmed to eventually come to Netflix US.

Will other regions of Netflix receive Bullet Train?

The likely answer to this is yes although we don’t have specifics. Netflix in multiple regions receives new Sony movies in a timely manner although Netflix nor Sony promote any deal.

Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies 2 years after their theatrical release. Case in point, Fantasy Island which was released in February 2020 touched down on Netflix CA and the UK recently in January 2022. That also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa.

That’d mean Netflix in these regions will see Bullet Train added sometime in 2024.

We’ll keep you posted over time as and when we learn more on the Bullet Train release date on Netflix.