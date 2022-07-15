Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Netflix Release Delayed to August 2022

One of the many Sony movies that will be making their way onto Netflix during the first pay window is Uncharted and we finally got word that it’ll be dropping on the service in July 2022 specifically on July 15th. That date has now come and gone and sadly, its Netflix release has been delayed to August 2022 in the US. It is, however, now streaming on Netflix India.

Based on the PlayStation video games that have released various entries over the past decade or so, the movie saw Tom Holland take up the role of Nathan Drake, a legendary fortune hunter.

The movie was a hit for Sony early in the year when it grossed over $400 million at the box office.

Alongside Holland saw Mark Wahlberg play the iconic role of Sully, Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe, and Tati Gabrielle as Braddock.

When will Sony release Uncharted in cinemas?

Sony released Uncharted in theaters on February 18th, 2022 (although was originally planned for July 2021 and delayed again recently from February 11th to February 18th).

When will Uncharted be on Netflix?

Netflix is getting Uncharted in the United States thanks to the newly struck Sony deal in 2021. All theatrical movies from Sony come to Netflix in the pay-1 window.

Exactly how long this pay-1 window is still unclear. It’s thought to be anywhere between 120 and 200 days following its theatrical release.

In June, we got confirmation that the movie would be coming to Netflix exactly 119 days following its theatrical release and it was due to arrive on Netflix on July 15th, 2022.

Unfortunately, we’ve learned that Netflix won’t be getting Uncharted on July 15th. It turns out it’s now being delayed by over a month.

An updated message on the Uncharted page now states that Uncharted won’t be coming to Netflix until August 19th, 2022.

We’ve reached out to Netflix for a comment on why the delay has taken place.

Netflix India is unaffected by this delay with the movie available as of July 12th, 2022.

Once Netflix does eventually get the movie, they should then carry the movie for 18 months before departing the service for Disney’s various assortment of services (in this instance, we suspect it’ll release on Hulu).

That means the movie shouldn’t leave the service early 2024.

Will other Netflix regions get Uncharted?

At the moment, we’re not aware of any additional deal for other regions of Netflix outside the United States.

Many regions right now, however, do have second window rights to Sonys output. That would mean you’d see the movie added in late 2023 or early 2024.

We’ve also released date estimates for a few other Sony movies set to hit Netflix in the US as part of the expansive new deal including Morbius (which will be the second theatrical movie to arrive as part of the deal) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. We’ve also seen Honey Girls, Never Back Down: Revolt, and Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America arrive as part of this deal. You can find more Sony movies coming to Netflix here.

Are you looking forward to Tom Holland’s Uncharted hitting Netflix? Let us know in the comments!