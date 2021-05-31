When will ‘Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous’ Season 4 be on Netflix?

Of all of the Dreamworks projects to come to Netflix, one of the most popular has been Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous which just saw season 3 land on Netflix. With all eyes now ahead to season 4 of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, let’s take a look at whether and when it could come to Netflix.

Set in the Universal IP of Jurassic World, the animated series follows six teens attending an adventure camp on an island full of dinosaurs and as you can probably guess, everything didn’t go to plan.

So far, 26 episodes have hit Netflix around the world so far since September 2020. Here’s how they’ve arrived:

Has Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous been renewed for season 4?

Official renewal status: Status unknown but expected for renewal (Last updated: 05/31/2021)

For anyone that doesn’t follow Dreamworks shows on Netflix, they’re often ordered with a big batch of episodes upfront. That’s how we’re able to see multiple seasons added within a small time period. Some shows have been ordered up to a certain amount of episodes (see Voltron) and that’s the case we’re expecting with Jurassic World but Netflix doesn’t communicate that.

Of course, at the end of season 3, the story definitely commands a few more episodes to either wrap up or continue the story being told.

When talking to EntertainmentWeekly, Scott Kreamer and Colin Trevorrow revealed there are several key things moving forward with regards to how the show is overlapping with the main Jurassic World timeline saying:

“There are connections that we’re making for sure […] When you see ‘Dominion’, it will be clear that it takes place on the same timeline and in the same world as our show.” adding “We do have a beginning, middle, and an end for it […] I certainly wouldn’t want anyone to think that we don’t have a plan. We do, and there is an ending in sight.”

Trevorrow speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after the release of season 3 didn’t confirm the fourth season but did say that there is more planned saying:

“If we are able to tell the whole story that we have plotted out here, that the writers have built, it will really give us a chance to go into some really new spaces that are a real departure from the movies,”

The best port of call for any announcement regarding season 4 (whether that be a renewal or release date) is the Jurassic World Twitter account and the second being the main Dreamworks account. We found they’ve beaten trades to the punch in announcing any future seasons thus far.

We’d also recommend following Jurassic Outpost who does a great job at keeping track of all things Jurassic World.

When will season 4 of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous release on Netflix?

Let’s assume the show has already been greenlit for a fourth batch of episodes, using the timeline for the first three seasons, we should easily expect to see season 4 by the close of 2021.

New seasons have arrived every four months thus far so if season 4 follows suit, we should see the next batch of episodes for Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous in September 2021.

As for other Dreamworks projects on Netflix right now, they’re beginning to come to an end. Rhyme Time Town continues with a new season currently lined up for June 2021. The Fast and Furious animated series is still ongoing but it’s unclear when that comes to a close. Gabby’s Dollhouse and Go, Dog Go! are also expected to have more episodes in the future but any new projects will likely land at Peacock. You can read more about the legacy of that deal to Netflix in a great piece Emily Horgan did for us here.

Do you want to see Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.