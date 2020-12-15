‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Season 2 Arrives on Netflix in January 2021

Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 1 is now on Netflix around the world and if you’ve already roared through all the episodes, you may be wondering if and when season 2 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will be on the way. The good news is that we can confirm that new episodes are due out in the first month of 2021.

Developed by Zack Stentz with executive producer, Steven Spielberg on board, the new Netflix series explores one of the biggest Universal properties in the form of Jurassic Park. It comes months after Netflix adapts another Universal license, Fast & Furious (season 2 hitting in October 2020).

The series touched down on Netflix on September 18th, 2020 alongside Ratched season 1.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous arrives on Netflix as part of the expansive Dreamworks TV deal that Netflix has had since 2016 kicking off with All Hail King Julien. That deal, however, is beginning to end as Dreamworks now works on projects for Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV+.

The two final shows to come to Netflix as part of the deal (excluding new seasons or updates to previous properties) include Gabby’s Dollhouse and Go, Dog. Go! that are due to release at some point in 2020.

Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous season 2 will arrive in 2021

Originally, we predicted that we wouldn’t actually hear about any future season announcements due to the way Netflix and Dreamworks typically leave it until the month before to drop a new season.

However, in this instance we were wrong and on October 9th, an official post from the Jurassic World social media accounts confirmed new episodes would arrive in 2021.

A new season of survival begins in 2021. All new episodes of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, coming soon to @netflix. pic.twitter.com/kzag0fsgYl — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) October 9, 2020

It was then confirmed in December 2020 that season 2 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will be arriving on Netflix globally on January 22nd, 2021. (h/t xtinction23 on Twitter for successfully guessing the date!)

Adapt. Evolve. Survive. Everything's at stake in all new episodes of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, coming to Netflix on January 22nd. #JurassicWorld #CampCretaceous pic.twitter.com/4xXxsaIMLt — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) December 15, 2020

As for how many seasons there will be in total, that’s still up in the air.

Netflix typically orders a batch of episodes upfront (7 seasons for example in the case of Dragons). With that said, we’ve never heard of any official number for Jurassic World.

