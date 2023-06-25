Comedy movies that release theatrically are rare, but hoping to spark its popularity again is No Hard Feelings. If you don’t fancy venturing out to theaters, however, Netflix US will be the streaming home for the movie later in 2023.

The new movie from Sony Pictures stars The Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence who plays Maddie, a down-on-her-luck woman who is employed by a couple of helicopter parents to date their introverted 19-year-old son.

Gene Stupnitsky directs and writes the new comedy and has been a veteran in the comedy world for quite some time with various roles on titles like The Office, Good Boys, Bad Teacher, and Freevee’s recent comedy Jury Duty.

Jennifer Lawrence leads the cast of the new comedy starring alongside Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, and Matthew Broderick.

The movie began its theatrical exclusivity on June 23rd, 2023.

When will No Hard Feelings be on Netflix in the United States?

The R-rated comedy will be coming to Netflix as part of the widely publicized output deal Netflix holds with Sony Pictures. The deal stipulates that every movie from 2022 onwards comes to Netflix US in the first window for a period of 18 months.

This first window has differed per each Sony movie that has come to Netflix but, for the most part, most movies have come to Netflix exactly 120 days after its initial theatrical release.

Should that be true for No Hard Feelings, we’ll see the movie added to Netflix US on October 21st, 2023.

Sometimes we’ve seen movies come to Netflix up to 180 days after its initial theatrical release date, which would place it around mid-December 2023.

Either way, we’ll have No Hard Feelings on Netflix US by Fall 2023.

Some of the other movies coming to Netflix from the Sony slate include Gran Turismo, Kraven the Hunter, 65, and The Pope’s Exorcist.

When will No Hard Feelings be on Netflix Internationally?

Yes, although when depends on where you live.

In India, you get new Sony movies around the same time as the United States or even a little earlier in some instances. That means we’ll likely see it added in October 2023.

Countries in Asia (such as the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and South Korea) get new Sony movies within a year or so after release meaning they’ll stream it at some point in early-to-mid 2024.

Belgium, The Netherlands, South Korea, and Italy will get the movie at some point in 2024, too, although likely in the latter half of the year.

Netflix in the United Kingdom, as per current schedules, will receive No Hard Feelings in 2025 or 2026.

We’ll keep you posted when we know more about when the Jennifer Lawrence movie will drop on Netflix when we get it.