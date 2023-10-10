‘Key & Peele’ Scheduled to Leave Netflix in November 2023

The November 2023 removals are slowly being announced and Key & Peele is expected to be among the departures for November 1st.

First airing back in 2021, Key & Peele is the sketch-comedy show that tackled every subject under the sun, no matter how much hot water it would otherwise land them in.

The first three seasons were added to Netflix US on November 1st, 2022, on a short one-year license that is now ending. This addition only applied to Netflix US, with the series unavailable in any region until then.

It’s worth noting that the show wasn’t included in the initial lineup of removals from Netflix in their New on Netflix newsletter emailed to outlets. Titles that were included in that newsletter included Into the Badlands and some Nickelodeon shows. That could suggest Netflix is looking to renew the show, but we’ll have to wait and see on this front.

The show isn’t currently showing a removal notice on the Netflix page for the show itself at the time of publishing, but multiple sites (including NewonNetflix.info and Flixable) are also seeing Key & Peele set to depart on November 1st, like us.

Where is Key & Peele streaming after it leaves Netflix?

The good news is that a couple of other streaming locations are also streaming the show, and even better, they’ve got all the seasons.

We’re referring to both Hulu and Paramount+, who house all five seasons of Key & Peele. While we believe Hulu will be streaming it on a similar arrangement to Netflix, Paramount+ should be the best permanent home for the show going forward.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix in November 2023, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. As a reminder, we typically get word of removals 30 days before they happen, and just like Key & Peele, they’re all subject to change.

If you’re looking for something else to watch on Netflix like Key & Peele, definitely try I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson or try out W/ Bob & David. If you need more Keegan-Michael Key, try Friends from College, The Pentaverate, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, or The Bubble, which features Keegan. For fans of Jordan Peele, you can find two of his Universal horror movies on Netflix US at the time of publishing or find his work in Wendell & Wild or Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.

Will you miss Key & Peele when it leaves Netflix in November? Let us know in the comments.