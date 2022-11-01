When Will ‘Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series’ Part 2 be on Netflix?

Part 1 of the much anticipated Pokémon Ultimate Journeys recently arrived on Netflix. There are still plenty more episodes to come as we expect part 2 to arrive in early 2023.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys is the 25th season of the Pokémon anime and the third season of the Pokémon Journeys story overall.

Ultimate Journeys will continue the adventures of Ash and Goh, with the former continuing to rise through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and the latter continuing his work on Project Mew.

The timeline of the Pokémon Journeys series so far;

Pokémon Journeys

Pokémon Journeys Part 1 (12) – June 12th, 2020

Pokémon Journeys Part 2 (12) – September 9th, 2020

Pokémon Journeys Part 3 (12) – December 4th, 2020

Pokémon Journeys Part 4 (12) – March 5th, 2021

Pokémon Master Journeys

Pokémon Master Journeys Part 1 (12) – September 10th, 2021

Pokémon Master Journeys Part 2 (15) – January 21st, 2022

Pokémon Master Journeys Part 3 (15) – May 26th, 2022

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys Part 1 (12) – October 21st, 2022

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for part 2 of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys. However, if we judge the previous releases then we’d fully expect to see part 2 arrive on Netflix by February 2023.

We are also expecting part 2 to arrive with a further 12 episodes.

The names of the upcoming episodes that will make up at least 12 episodes of part 1 are as follows:

Episode 13 – Satoshi and Citron! Great Special Friendship Training!!

– Satoshi and Citron! Great Special Friendship Training!! Episode 14 – Hyper Class! Vs. Elite Four Dracaena!!

– Hyper Class! Vs. Elite Four Dracaena!! Episode 15 – Eievui and Nymphia! Encounter and Reunion!!

– Eievui and Nymphia! Encounter and Reunion!! Episode 16 – A New Program! The Rocket Gang Undercover Kingdom Radio!!

– A New Program! The Rocket Gang Undercover Kingdom Radio!! Episode 17 – Help Us, Big Bro Wanpachi!

– Help Us, Big Bro Wanpachi! Episode 18 – Lucario and Gekkouga! The Wave Guidance of Fate!!

– Lucario and Gekkouga! The Wave Guidance of Fate!! Episode 19 – VS Kibana! Battle for Masters Eight!!

– VS Kibana! Battle for Masters Eight!! Episode 20 – Battle Royale Betrayal!

– Battle Royale Betrayal! Episode 21 – Mohn and Lilie, Snowfield Reunion

– Mohn and Lilie, Snowfield Reunion Episode 22 – A Triumphant Return! The Alola Champion!!

– A Triumphant Return! The Alola Champion!! Episode 23 – The Last Mission! Catch Regieleki and Regidrago!!

– The Last Mission! Catch Regieleki and Regidrago!! Episode 24 – Training Battle of Flames! Satoshi VS Shinji!!

