Queen of the South is coming back for a fifth and final season on USA Network and will be later headed to Netflix around the world to. Here’s a roundup of when we’re expecting to see season 5 of Queen of the South release on Netflix.

One of the most popular TV series the USA Network has to offer, Queen of the South has gone from strength to strength each season. Amassing ever-growing collection fans, ravenous to consume more of the crime-drama. Sadly though, despite not originally expected to be the final season, it was announced on March 8th that it was the case.

Production was delayed on season 5 and as a result, has taken a lot longer to air but that’s now been confirmed to start from April 7th, 2021 with the caveat that season 5 will be 3 episodes shorter with only 10 to round out the show.

When will Queen of the South season 5 be on Netflix US?

The past four seasons we’ve seen arrive in either May or June the year after it airs.

Season one was added on May 9th, 2017, season two on May 22nd, 2018, season three on May 7th, 2019. and most recent season four arrived on June 6th, 2020.

With the resumption of the show happening in April 2021 it may not be until April 2022 until Queen of the South season 5 will be on Netflix in the United States.

With that said, given the show’s fifth season is the last and it’s not being added to Netflix to help promote future seasons, we could see it added before April 2022.

When is Queen of the South coming to other regions on Netflix?

Netflix UK is typically one of the first regions to receive the latest seasons of Queen of the South. Like the US, a release date is dictated by the broadcast dates for the series. Once the season premieres in America we’re likely to learn more.

Netflix Canada and Australia are also likely to receive the fifth season of Queen of the South around the same time as Netflix UK. All other regions of Netflix carry Queen of the South and will likely get the fifth season sometime between the finale airing in May or June 2021 to April 2022 (just like the United States).

Are you looking forward to watching Queen of the South season 5 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!