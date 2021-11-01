‘Queen of the South’ Season 5 Coming to Netflix US in April 2022

Queen of the South has long since finished airing its final fifth season on USANetwork but has yet to find its way onto Netflix in most regions. We can now confirm that season 5 of Queen of the South is currently set to hit Netflix in the United States in April 2022.

Adapted from La Reina del Sur, the USA Network series headlined by Alice Braga began airing back in 2016 to rave reviews and continues to be a must-watch on Netflix’s library.

The series follows Teresa Mendoza (played by Braga) who is a woman who over the course of the five seasons builds a huge and vast drug empire. It’s often compared to AMC’s Breaking Bad because of the nature of the series but holds its own.

Renewed for a fifth and final season, the 10-episode final season began airing on USANetwork on April 7th, 2021, and eventually concluded on June 9th, 2021.

Season 5 will come to Netflix globally but in the United States, we’re expecting season 5 of Queen of the South to arrive on Netflix on April 7th, 2022.

In recent years, Netflix has added all NBC Universal shows exactly a year after the series begins airing. That’s been the case with shows like Good Girls and even the most recent season of Queen of the South.

Season 4 of Queen of the South began airing on June 6th, 2019 before being added to Netflix in June 6th, 2020. Seasons before season 4 came to Netflix on a different schedule it’s worth noting.

For those outside of the United States, we don’t quite have a full date as to when you can expect season 5 just yet. We will keep you updated in our central article on when season 5 of Queen of the South will be on Netflix globally. The reality is, however, you too will be waiting until 2022.

Once the show is on Netflix in full, it’ll likely kickstart a timeline as to when the show will eventually leave and almost certainly bound for Peacock. We don’t yet know when this timeline will be.

Are you looking forward to watching Queen of the South season 5 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.