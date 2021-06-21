When will ‘Ricky and Morty’ Season 5 Release on Netflix?

Rick and Morty has begun its fifth season on AdultSwim in the United States and if you’re looking for when season 5 of Rick and Morty will be on Netflix, let’s take a look.

The worldwide phenomenon requires no introduction but if you’ve never checked out Rick and Morty before, he’s a quick rundown.

The series follows Rick and his grandson Morty on interdimensional adventures. The show is created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland.

Will Rick and Morty season 5 be on Netflix US?

We’ll begin with the United States as that’s easiest to cover. Rick and Morty season 5 won’t be on Netflix US. Period.

The best place to watch episodes in the immediate future is on AdultSwim which hosts the new episodes soon after they air.

Hulu and HBO Max are set to get the full season at a later date. In the case of Hulu, however, it’s unclear how long the deal lasts to keep it on there.

When will Rick and Morty season 5 be on Netflix in the United Kingdom?

Netflix UK does get new episodes of Rick and Morty but not until long after they finishing airing.

Channel 4 in the UK will continue to have first dibs as it were on episodes as confirmed in March 2021.

As for when we can expect season 5 to be on Netflix UK, it likely won’t be until 6 months after the final episode of season 5a and similarly for season 5b which is how season 4 was added.

That means we’re predicting Netflix UK getting season 5a of Rick and Morty to arrive on Netflix in early 2022 and then season 5b probably in the latter half of 2022. We’ll keep this update though so keep this bookmarked.

When will Rick and Morty season 5 be added to other Netflix regions?

Netflix actually licenses Rick and Morty in almost every region outside the US according to Unogs.

Netflix Netherlands, Australia, and a host of other regions are getting Rick and Morty season 5 weekly.

New episodes arrive the day after they air in the United States (AdultSwim airs Sundays, Netflix drops on Mondays).

Here’s what the release schedule currently looks like for those in regions that will get Rick and Morty season 5 weekly:

Episode Number US AdultSwim Air Date Netflix Release Date Episode #1 June 20th June 21st Episode #2 June 27th June 28th Episode #3 July 4th July 5th Episode #4 July 11th July 12th Episode #5 July 18th July 19th Episode #6 TBD TBD Episode #7 TBD TBD Episode #8 TBD TBD Episode #9 TBD TBD Episode #10 TBD TBD

Are you in a region that’s getting Rick and Morty added weekly? Let us know in the comments down below.