When will Season 17 of ‘Heartland’ be on Netflix?

Heartland continues to be a fan-favorite on Netflix despite the fact some regions have lost the show entirely or lost some of the earlier seasons. Season 17 of the show is now confirmed, but when will it be heading to Netflix? Here’s what you need to know.

According to the official Heartland blog, filming for the new season of the show began on May 8th, with the first episode of season 17 set to be the show’s 250th.

Per the blog, they’ve given a small snippet of what we can expect from the next outing:

“In Season 17, the Heartland family know better than most that while dreams can sometimes come true, more often life takes us in unexpected directions. The new season is all about embracing the unexpected. It’s about new experiences and taking the path less traveled. In Season 17 the Bartlett-Fleming family will find themselves excited for the future and ready to embrace new adventures, challenges, and relationships. But no matter how much things may change, Amy (Amber Marshall), Lou (Michelle Morgan), Jack (Shaun Johnston), and Tim (Chris Potter) will continue to fight for what they believe in while staying rooted in the land that has been in the Bartlett-Fleming family for generations.”

So when will season 17 be on Netflix? To answer that, we’ll need to split this article because Heartland arrives on Netflix very differently, depending on where you live.

Why Heartland isn’t on Netflix Canada anymore

Let’s begin with Canada, where the show is no longer available to stream in any capacity.

The show’s removal coincided with CBC pulling most of its content off of Netflix in the region. That happened in March 2023, with titles like Kim’s Convenience, Murdoch Mysteries, and Schitt’s Creek departing.

All those titles, including Heartland are now exclusive to CBC and its CBC Gem service.

Heartland Season 17 won’t be on Netflix US until at least 2025

As those in the United States are probably painfully aware, Netflix in the United States can be two or three seasons behind at any given moment.

That’s been the case for years now and it doesn’t look like it’ll be changing. In the US, a period of exclusivity for the show is given to the network UP Faith & Family, who have just announced that will continue with the sixteenth season, and we can probably assume it’ll happen again for season 17.

We've got some exciting news, #Heartlanders! Season 16 of #Heartland is coming exclusively to UP Faith & Family on June 1st and @TVInsider has the details! 🎉 Read more about it here: https://t.co/yjV9L7NxJN — UP Faith & Family (@UPFaithFamily) April 27, 2023

So for a schedule here’s what we’re expecting the Heartland schedule to look like for Netflix US:

Season 15 confirmed for May 30th release date

Season 16 is to arrive sometime in early to mid 2024

Season 17 is to arrive sometime in early to mid 2025

When will Heartland Season 17 be on Netflix internationally?

At least 19 regions outside the US also carry Heartland, according to Unogs, with notable countries and regions including Australia, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, France, Israel, and India.

In these regions, you receive new seasons a year earlier than Netflix in the US. Case in point, season 16 of the show arrived in early 2023.

As a result, given the current schedule of the show, we’d expect season 17 of Heartland to arrive in all the regions outlined above at some point in early to mid-2024.

As you may know, the only downside to watching the show in regions outside the United States is that all early seasons (seasons 1 through 6) are no longer available on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to a new season of Heartland coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.