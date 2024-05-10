‘Heartland’ Season 16 Finally Confirms Netflix US Release Date

Heartland remains popular on Netflix, but US viewers face long waits for new seasons. Thankfully, Netflix has now confirmed a release date for Season 16.

If you’re looking for a show to binge that’ll keep you busy with 10s of hours of entertainment, there’s perhaps no better place to start than Heartland. With over 250 episodes, it’s a great family drama, although depending on where you live, you may not be able to start watching the show from the beginning on Netflix.

Announced in June 2022, season 16 of the show returned with an expanded 15-episode count (up from 10 episodes from the past few seasons).

Season 16 finds Amy and the rest of the family making bold strides towards their futures. The Bartlett-Fleming family will come together to face their fears and start the next chapter in their lives.

It premiered in Canada on CBC and CBC Gem starting on October 2nd, 2022 and concluded its run on February 5th, 2023.

Before we dive into when season 16 will be on Netflix US, here’s a quick recap of the availability of the show in the US and abroad:

Netflix USA has seasons 1-15 of Heartland

Netflix in international regions has seasons 7 to 16 of Heartland (the early seasons were removed in January 2022)

Netflix Canada no longer has access to the show as all CBC shows were yanked from Netflix in early 2023.

Season 16 was added to Netflix in international regions throughout early-to-mid 2023, with Netflix UK, for example, receiving the show in May.

Heartland Season 16 Is Coming to Netflix US in June 2024

To skip a lot of the reasons why Netflix US is getting the show late, let’s just get straight into the release date:

Netflix US is now confirmed to get season 16 of Heartland on June 1st, 2024.

Why is Netflix US always late in getting new seasons? The first-run US distribution rights for Heartland are with UPtv and its streaming service.

UPtv and UP Faith & Family confirmed to What’s on Netflix in 2023 that they would hold the exclusive US rights between 2023 and 2024. With the Netflix release now confirmed, the show is outside that exclusive window.

When will season 17 of Heartland be on Netflix?

In case you missed it, season 17 of Heartland has already been confirmed and began airing recently with production beginning on the new season in June 2023.

The newest season has already begun releasing on Netflix in international regions, but once again, the US rights are with UPtv for an exclusive window throughout 2024 and into 2025.

Are you looking forward to finally watching 16 of Heartland on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.