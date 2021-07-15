When will Season 3 of ‘In the Dark’ be on Netflix?

In The Dark season 3 has just begun its run on The CW and renewed for a fourth season. When will you be able to catch the third installment on Netflix and will it be coming to any other regions? Let’s take a look.

If you’re unfamiliar with the comedy series starring Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, and Morgan Krantz, it follows Murphy, a blind woman who begins her story as the witness of a murder. The show has changed dramatically since that original plot however but still keeps up its high review scores.

The series has been streaming on Netflix, at least in the United States, since July 2019.

As we mentioned, as with much of The CW slate, In The Dark has been given a season 4 renewal so there’s plenty more to come if you’re worried about diving into a show that’s ending.

The series is growing in popularity on Netflix. For the first time this year, we’ve been able to somewhat track its performance on Netflix. Since the addition of season 2 last July, the show ranked in the US top 10 for 17 days.

You can see multiple regions’ top 10 movies and TV series list via our most popular section.

When will In the Dark season 3 be on Netflix US?

Before the United States gets season 3 of In The Dark, it will need to air on The CW.

Traditionally new seasons have aired in the Spring before wrapping up in the summer. That wasn’t the case with season 3 as production was delayed because of, you guessed it, the global pandemic.

Instead, season 3 began airing on June 23rd, 2021. With 13 episodes expected to arrive in total, that should mean the finale airs around mid-September 2021.

As per previous seasons, new episodes are expected to arrive on Netflix 8 days after the season finale airs. This is part of a legacy contract deal with The CW which includes most of its current output including All American season 3 and Dynasty season 4.

In short, we won’t be seeing In the Dark season 3 on Netflix until around September 2021. With filming completed, we don’t envision any further setbacks.

Will other regions of Netflix get In the Dark?

Currently, only the United States carries In the Dark as of July 2020. Sadly, this is unlikely to change.

In recent years, Netflix has made fewer international distribution deals with The CW and In the Dark sadly hasn’t been picked up yet by Netflix. This could change but doesn’t seem likely.

Are you looking forward to season 3 of In the Dark heading to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.