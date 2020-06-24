When will ‘In The Dark’ Season 2 be on Netflix?

In The Dark was one of The CW’s breakout shows of 2018 and thankfully, came to Netflix just before The CW deal with Netflix ended. The second has now wrapped and will be coming to Netflix, at least in the United States, in July 2020.

If you’re not familiar with the show, here’s our synopsis which will hopefully convince you to take a watch. The comedy series is about a young blind woman who tries to solve her friend’s murder. The first season consisted of 13 episodes and found its way onto Netflix in the United States on July 5th, 2019.

Only Netflix in the United States carries In The Dark at the moment. Although some Netflix regions outside of the US carry other The CW shows, In The Dark has yet to be acquired anywhere else.

Season 2 is set to return on The CW during mid-season meaning we’re not expecting the show to return to TV until early 2020. The show, however, was given an instant renewal for season 2.

When will season 2 of In The Dark release on Netflix?

Predicting the release dates of The CW shows is made relatively easy thanks to the existing output deal.

In the deal, Netflix gets brand new seasons of any show from The CW released before 2019 around a week or two after the finale airs.

In June 2020, it was confirmed via the July 2020 new Netflix releases list that season 2 of In The Dark will be made available on Netflix on July 24th, 2020.

We’re making two assumptions here including the fact, the series does air from April 2020 as per the previous season and that the amount of episodes remains the same.

Will In The Dark Leave Netflix?

As we mentioned Netflix and The CW have parted ways as such but all existing shows will continue to get updated. With that said, once the show ends on The CW, Netflix will only then carry it for a few more years.

In the case of In The Dark which is distributed by CBS, you can eventually expect the series to find its way onto CBS All Access.

Are you looking forward to In The Dark season 2 coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.