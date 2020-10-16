When will Season 4 of ‘The Last O.G.’ be on Netflix?

News struck recently that Tracy Morgan and crew will be returning for season 4 of The Last O.G. With all three previous seasons currently on Netflix in the US, let’s take a look at when season 4 could/should come to Netflix.

Featuring the ex-SNL and 30 Rock Star, The Last O.G. is about an ex-convict who is released from prison and finds the world is a little different from how he last remembered it.

The series airs on TBS in the United States.

The biggest news going into season 4, however, is that one of the main stars of the show is set to depart. The Hollywood Reporter states that Tiffany Haddish is departing the series.

Beyond that, the showrunner is changing for season 4 again with Owen Smith replacing Keenen Ivory Wayans.

When will Season 4 be on Netflix in the US?

Netflix picked up the streaming license to The Last O.G. soon after season 1 finished and has picked up every season thereafter.

Every year since the show has been out, it has come to Netflix each December. Season 1 was added to Netflix in December 2018 with season 2 then following in December 2019. We’re currently expecting season 3 to be added in December 2020 which leaves season 4 most likely coming out in December 2021. Of course, this is speculation right now and a lot will depend as to when production can get underway on season 4.

The only thing you should maybe take into account is that TBS’s parent company Warner Media has made an effort in recent months to try and take back the licenses to its titles to add content to its new HBO Max. Although we haven’t heard that to be the case for The Last O.G., it’s worth keeping in mind.

Will The Last O.G. come to Netflix internationally?

Although Netflix internationally distributes a bunch of TBS shows including most recently Snowpiercer plus Final Space, Netflix hasn’t opted to carry the show internationally yet.

Sadly, we were unable to find the show streaming in most regions with video-on-demand options being the only way to watch.

Are you looking forward to watching more of The Last O.G. on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.