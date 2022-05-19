When will Season 6 of ‘Riverdale’ be on Netflix?

Riverdale season 6 is coming to Netflix around the world but when will depend on where you live. If you’re outside the US, you’ve been getting weekly episode drops with new episodes arriving on Netflix on Mondays. The US has a bit longer to wait. Here’s a complete rundown of when Riverdale season 6 will be streaming on Netflix.

The long-running show from The CW is the show everyone loves to hate. Adapting the Archie comics, the series continues to be one of the network’s best performers and continues to perform well on Netflix too.

Season 5 of Riverdale only wrapped up on The CW in early October 2021 due to filming delays caused by the global pandemic. That means those in the United States still currently don’t have access to season 5.

As you may have heard, season 6 is set to be the penultimate season with season 7 set to be the final season of the show due to air in late 2022. No details on episode count for the final season have been announced as of yet. It will, like all previous seasons, come to Netflix.

Netflix’s Sabrina Spellman will star in Riverdale season 6

It’s been a long time coming given that both Riverdale and Sabrina both come from the same source within the Archie comics universe. Katy Keane also exists in the same universe but isn’t present on Netflix.

Kiernan Shipka confirmed on October 8th that she’d be reprising her role as Sabrina Spellman.

The announcement came alongside the tease: “from Greendale to Riverdale.”

Shipka headlined the Netflix Original series (which was produced by Warner Brothers Television which is why she’s able to appear in Riverdale) Chilling Adventures of Sabrina which ran for four seasons.

Her character will appear in a crossover that took place in the fourth episode.

For fans of the Netflix show, you’ll know things didn’t work out too well for Sabrina so how exactly she comes to reprise her role in Riverdale is yet to be seen.

The official Netflix synopsis for the sixth season is:

“Darkness knows no limits as Archie, Betty, Cheryl, Veronica and Jughead face a new season of uncertainty in their humble-yet-haunting hometown.”

Riverdale Season 6 Releasing Weekly on Netflix Outside the United States

For those outside the United States, once again you’ll be getting episodes of Riverdale season 6 weekly the day after it airs on The CW.

New episodes air Tuesdays before dropping on Netflix at 8:00 AM GMT in every region outside the United States. That includes Netflix Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Latin American, and the Middle East.

It’s worth noting that after episode 5, the series will go on a few months long hiatus before returning on March 21st.

Episode Number The CW Air Date Netflix Release Date Episode 1 – Welcome to Riverdale November 16th November 17th Episode 2 – Ghost Stories November 23rd November 24th Episode 3 – Mr. Cypher November 30th December 1st Episode 4 – The Witching Hour(s) December 7th December 8th Episode 5 – The Jughead Paradox December 14th December 15th Episode 6 – Unbelievable March 20th, 2022 March 21st Episode 7 – Death At a Funeral March 27th March 28th Episode 8 – The Town April 3rd April 4th Episode 9 – The Serpent Queen’s Gambit April 10th April 11th Episode 10 – Folk Heroes April 17th April 18th Episode 11 – Angels in America April 24th April 25th Episode 12 – In the Fog May 1st May 2nd Episode 13 – Ex-Libris May 8th May 9th Episode 14 – Venomous May 15th May 16th Episode 15 – Things That Go Bump in the Night May 22nd May 23rd Episode 16 – Blue Collar May 29th May 30th Episode 17 – TBD June 5th June 6th Episode 18 – TBD June 12th June 13th

Note: this table expects there to be 18 episodes available for season 6 as per Netflix’s schedule.

We should also note that not all regions are included in this weekly schedule. For those in Latin America, you will have to wait until next year before season 6 hits. Season 5 only just touched down on Netflix Brazil recently according to JustWatch. This extends to Netflix Argentina, Colombia and Mexico.

Netflix in South Africa and Spain are still yet to receive season 5 of Riverdale as of February 2022.

When will season 6 of Riverdale be on Netflix in the United States?

The United States is always one of the last to receive new seasons of Riverdale. Your best bet of watching season 6 early is to catch it live or watch via The CW’s app.

Netflix US receives the show as part of a legacy deal with The CW whereby shows come to Netflix around a week or so after the finale airs.

If there are 18 episodes as Netflix reports, we’re expecting season 6 of Riverdale to be on Netflix US between June 20th to June 22nd, 2022.

Will you be checking out Riverdale season 6 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.