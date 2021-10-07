When will ‘Riverdale’ Season 5 be on Netflix?

Riverdale season 5 has now wrapped up its latest season on The CW with 19 episodes under its belt. For those outside of the United States, you’ll soon be getting weekly drops of season 6 but for those in the United States, you have a little longer to wait. Here’s the full release schedule for Riverdale season 5 on Netflix.

Note: this was first posted in November 2020 with the latest update in September 2021 to reflect the changing release schedule.

Despite mounting criticisms of Riverdale, the show continues to be popular on Netflix around the world. Riverdale featured prominently in the Netflix US top 10 shortly after season 4 dropped.

There’s also good news for the future of the show with season 6 already renewed and set to premiere on November 16th, 2021. But you’re not here for season 6, you’re here to see when season 5 of Riverdale will be streaming on Netflix.

Why Riverdale season 5 is on Netflix much later in all regions

Riverdale was delayed from its usual October release schedule on The CW.

This should come as no surprise as productions for TV series around the world came to a halt due to COVID-19 and even saw a reduced episode count for Riverdale season 4 which will also be the case for season 5 too.

After a long wait, the show finally began airing in the US on January 20th, 2021.

Episodes 1 through 11 aired between January and early April 2021 and then took a three-month hiatus returning on August 11th, 2021.

Riverdale Season 5 Netflix Original Release Schedule

In essentially all Netflix international territories, Riverdale continues and will continue to be a Netflix Original title going into season 5.

As you may know, Netflix releases Riverdale episodes shortly after its US premiere on The CW. That will start to happen again in January 2021.

New episodes will air in the US on Wednesdays before arriving on Netflix the following morning (typically around 8 AM GMT).

Episode Number US Release Netflix Original Release Date 501 January 20th, 2021 January 21st, 2021 502 January 27th, 2021 January 28th, 2021 503 February 3rd, 2021 February 4th, 2021 504 February 10th February 11th 505 February 17th February 18th 506 February 24th February 25th 507 March 10th March 11th 508 March 17th March 18th 509 March 24th March 25th 510 March 31st April 1st 511 August 11th August 12th 512 August 18th August 19th 513 August 25th August 26th 514 September 1st September 2nd 515 September 8th September 9th 516 September 15th September 16th 517 September 22nd September 23rd 518 September 29th September 30th 519 October 6th October 7th

Dates marked with an asterisk are yet to be confirmed within the Netflix app.

When will Riverdale season 5 be on Netflix in the United States?

The US will have even longer to wait for season 5. Season 4 arrived on Netflix around a week after its season finale in May 2020.

Most shows from The CW should come around 9 days after their finale date. If that’s the case for Riverdale season 5, we should see the show’s fifth season added on October 15th, 2021.

Riverdale season 5 was not included in the October 2021 PR lineup, however. We’ll keep you posted as and when we get an official release date.

It’s worth noting that this year we haven’t seen all of The CW’s lineup follow this strict schedule so keep this post bookmarked for updates.

If you’re worried about Riverdale potentially leaving Netflix US, don’t stress as it’s due to stay on Netflix for the show’s lifetime plus a number of years thereafter. With season 6 renewed, that means Riverdale won’t leave Netflix until 2027 at the absolute earliest.

In the meantime, if you’re all caught up with Riverdale, do check out Chilling Adventures of Sabrina if you haven’t already. Also, if you can (it’s not available on Netflix) give Katy Keene a try too as it also is within the shared Archie Comics universe.

Are you looking forward to watching Riverdale season 5 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.