When will Riverdale Season 7 be on Netflix? Full Release Schedule Revealed

Riverdale has returned for one last rodeo with a seventh and final season. Beginning its life in 2017, season 7 will mark the end of the often controversial show based on the Archie Comics adaptation. The new season has been dropping on Netflix in select regions and will hit Netflix US at the end of August.

With over 100 episodes, Riverdale has been one of the biggest shows on The CW over the past six years. The drama mystery has certainly had some highs and lows, but now its time is ending.

Mark Pedowitz, the chairman and CEO of The CW, said, “We will treat the show in the manner it deserves…. We want to make sure it goes out the right way.”

It’s confirmed that season 7 of Riverdale will consist of 20 episodes, with the series having begun its run on The CW on March 29th, 2023, and scheduled to wrap up on August 23rd, 2023.

So, let’s get into when season 7 of Riverdale will release on Netflix:

When will Riverdale Season 7 be on Netflix in the United States?

Riverdale still comes to Netflix as part of a legacy deal first struck a decade ago. That deal meant all output from The CW came to Netflix following the season’s finale.

Where we used to get a dozen new shows on Netflix from The CW every year, that number has dwindled dramatically. We won’t go into detail here, but The CW’s format will shift dramatically in the coming years. Since 2019, Netflix hasn’t had access to newer shows (except All American: Homecoming).

Season 7 is releasing much later on Netflix than normal but we do now have confirmation that all episodes of the final season of Riverdale will be on Netflix US on August 31st, 2023.

When will Riverdale Season 7 be on Netflix Internationally?

In most regions of Netflix, you’ve been treated to weekly episodes of Riverdale, all 6 of the past seasons. That’s been the case for most Netflix regions since season 1. That’s now confirmed to be the case for Riverdale season 7 too.

New episodes air on The CW on Wednesday nights and then arrive on Netflix internationally at 8 AM GMT every Thursday starting from March 30th, 2023.

Here’s what the release schedule for all season 7 looks like:

Episode Number The CW Release Netflix Release Date 701 03/29/2023 03/30/2023 702 04/05/2023 04/06/2023 703 04/12/2023 04/13/2023 704 04/19/2023 04/20/2023 705 04/26/2023 04/27/2023 706 05/03/2023 05/04/2023 707 05/10/2023 05/11/2023 708 05/17/2023 05/18/2023 709 05/24/2023 05/25/2023 710 05/31/2023 06/01/23 711 06/07/2023 06/08/2023 712 06/21/2023 06/22/2023 713 06/28/2023 06/29/2023 714 07/05/2023 07/06/2023 715 07/19/2023 07/20/2023 716 07/26/2023 07/27/2023 717 08/02/2023 08/03/2023 718 08/09/2023 08/10/2023 719 08/16/2023 08/17/2023 720 08/23/2023 08/24/2023

There are a few exceptions to this weekly schedule. Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa, and Spain get seasons much later than the United States. You won’t be seeing season 7 of Riverdale until at least 2024.

When will Riverdale leave Netflix?

We’ll cover this more in-depth once the show eventually ends, but it’s safe to say that Riverdale won’t leave Netflix for the foreseeable future.

In the US, we’d expect the show to leave around 2028, while elsewhere, we’d expect the show to leave Netflix internationally much sooner.

While waiting for season 7 of Riverdale, we recommend checking out Look Both Ways, a relatively new Netflix movie starring Lili Reinhart.

Are you looking forward to season 7 of Riverdale coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.