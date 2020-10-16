When will Season 7 of ‘Agents of SHIELD’ be on Netflix?

The seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD has wrapped up on ABC. Season 7 will be coming to Netflix and we’ve now got the official Netflix release date for Agents of SHIELD on Netflix US.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is a superhero-drama set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and based on the fictional organization SHIELD.

Despite coming under criticism for its lack of involvement within the MCU itself, it does follow the events of the film franchise, with stories influenced by the wider actions of the expansive universe. Its place in the MCU is frequently questioned, however.

The final season aired on ABC between May and August 2020 for 13 episodes.

When Will Season 7 of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD be on Netflix?

That means we were originally expecting season 7 to hit Netflix in September 2020 but we now know that season 7 of Agents of SHIELD will release on Netflix on October 30th, 2020.

The reason we originally said September was because of how previous seasons have landed on Netflix. Season 6, for instance, was broadcast on August 2nd, 2019, and was made available to stream on Netflix the following month on September 1st, 2019.

When will Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD leave Netflix?

Naturally, with the release of Disney+ many Marvel fans will have expected to see Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD on the new streaming service. The reason why this hasn’t happened yet is that the series is under a legacy contract between Netflix and Disney.

Once the final season is available to stream on Netflix there will be a limited period of time left before Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD leaves the service. However long this period will be is unclear but it will likely last at least between 1 to 3 years.

When the series finally leaves Netflix it will be available to stream on Disney+ or Hulu.

Where else can I stream Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD on Netflix?

You can stream seasons of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD in the following regions:

Region Number of Seasons Available to Stream Episodes Italy 6 123 Portugal 6 123 South Korea 6 123 Spain 6 123 Argentina 3 66 Brazil 3 66 Mexico 3 66 India 2 35 Singapore 2 35 Thailand 2 35

Are you looking forward to the release of Marvel Agents of SHIELD season 7 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below