When will ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ be Leaving Netflix?

With all 7 seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. now on Netflix, the clock begins to tick down as to when we’ll eventually see the ABC series leave Netflix but when will it be? Let’s take a look.

Created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen the series has been running since 2013 when the MCU was building up on the build screens to be the behemoth it is today.

Starring Clark Gregg, the series follows his character Phil Coulson introduced in the movies and sees him lead a team of gifted individuals facing threats that’s not worthy of bothering the Avengers.

As with many shows from ABC in the early era of Netflix’s streaming dominance, new seasons came on an annual basis to Netflix. Although that trend is all but gone now with most of ABC’s library defaulting to either Hulu or Disney+, it still managed to get Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on an annual basis.

The final season, season 7, arrived on Netflix in late October 2020.

Why and when will Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. leave Netflix?

Due to the nature of contracts and licensing deals, now that all seasons are on Netflix, the clock ticks down as to when the series will be leaving Netflix.

For ABC shows, we’ve seen most of their shows either leaving two years after the final season drops or four.

That currently means you can probably expect every season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to depart Netflix in either October 2022 or October 2024.

As for where it’ll stream next. It’s almost certainly going to land at Disney+. Disney+ currently streams the show in many regions around the world.

The series has received high praise throughout its duration on ABC and The Guardian most recently referred to it as “the hidden gem of the MCU“.

At the time of writing at least, Netflix is still the main home of Marvel TV content with not only Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. streaming in full but also all of The Defenders streaming too. Of course, that’ll change over the coming years with all-new Marvel content heading to Disney+. Netflix will have to lean in on other franchises whether that be its own Millarworld Universe or licensing from the likes of Boom Studios, Dark Horse Comics and even in some instances, DC.

Will you miss Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.