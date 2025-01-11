How to Watch the Marvel Netflix Shows in Order on Disney+ in 2025

The Defenders universe on Netflix is no longer, at least on Netflix. 2025 marks the sixth anniversary since the final episodes of Marvel’s Defenders show dropped on Netflix. Since 2022, the show has been completely removed from Netflix in favor of residing in its permanent home on Disney+. While that makes the shows no longer part of the Netflix universe, many still associate them with the streamer. So, if you want to watch all the “Netflix Marvel Shows” in order on Disney+, here’s how you do just that. We’ll also touch on all the new projects on the way too.

Running between 2015 and 2019, Marvel’s Netflix television series universe (sometimes referred to as The Defenders Saga, Marvel Street-Level Heroes, or even Marvel Knights) adapted multiple characters from Marvel Comics across six series, 13 seasons, and 161 episodes. The initiative was first announced in November 2013 and was spread across six shows. The franchise’s time came to an abrupt end on Netflix in 2019 with the final season of Jessica Jones as Disney and Netflix failed to renew any of the shows. This was attributed to Disney wanting the various shows and IP back to help stock its own streaming service, Disney+.

In March 2022, all 6 of the shows and every single episode departed Netflix and went to Disney+ as Disney bought back the rights to the show. 2025 should also mark the year of the return of The Defenders properly (Daredevil’s cameo stint in She-Hulk excluded), with Daredevil getting his new show.

Quick Netflix Marvel Season Watch Order

Here’s the quick TL;DR recap of all 13 Netflix Marvel Shows in order. Why are they in this particular order? It’s in order of the original release on Netflix because these stories were often interwoven and in sequence.

Daredevil (Season 1) – 13 episodes Jessica Jones (Season 1) – 13 episodes Daredevil (Season 2) – 13 episodes Luke Cage (Season 1) – 13 episodes Iron Fist (Season 1) – 13 episodes The Defenders (Limited Series) – 8 episodes The Punisher (Season 1) – 13 episodes Jessica Jones (Season 2) – 13 episodes Luke Cage (Season 2) – 13 episodes Iron Fist (Season 2) – 10 episodes Daredevil (Season 3) – 13 episodes The Punisher (Season 2) – 13 episodes Jessica Jones (Season 3) – 13 episodes

Please note that each show and season’s spoilers will be covered in-depth below.

Read Next Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

1 Daredevil (Season 1)

First released on Netflix: April 10th, 2015

Matthew Murdock. Lawyer by day, and a crime-fighting vigilante at night.

As a child, Matt was tragically blinded by a radioactive substance, although he no longer has use of his vision his remaining 4 senses were heightened to a superhuman level.

After the untimely death of his father, Matt was left to be raised in an orphanage. With no family and a sense of justice to help those in need, Matt trained to become a lawyer while in secret training to become a master in hand-to-hand combat so he could take the fight directly to the streets of Hell’s Kitchen.

With its grittier and more grounded approach to being a vigilante, the show stood apart from the rest of its rivals, and by the end of the season, it left me wanting more and more. Perhaps one of the best villains on screen in recent times, Wilson Fisk (Portrayed by Vincent D’Onorfio), is a cold and powerful presence in every scene, leaving you on the edge of your seat.

2 Jessica Jones (Season 1)

First released on Netflix: November 20th, 2015

After surviving the car accident that caused the death of her parents and brother, Jessica awoke to discover she has superhuman strength. As an adult, Jessica runs her private investigator agency, suffering from PTSD after being under the control of the brainwashing villain Kilgrave (Portrayed by David Tennant); Jessica struggles to lead an everyday life.

After the brief and abrupt end to her Superhero career, relying upon a bottle of bourbon to get her through the day, Jessica comes across a case that will force her to face the demons of her past and discover who she is.

After the success of the first season of Daredevil, I was incredibly hyped for this show, and I most certainly wasn’t let down. Touching upon issues I never thought I’d see in a superhero show, Jessica Jones was a clever and powerful TV season.

Her on-screen partner, David Tennant, portrays the role of Kilgrave perfectly, stealing each scene he is in, keeping your eyes locked on the screen and leaving you hooked on his every word.

3 Daredevil (Season 2)

First Released on Netflix: March 18th, 2016

Following the first season’s events, Matt Murdock finds himself facing old and new enemies. Struggling with the double life he is leading, Matt faces his hardest challenge yet.

Out of all the seasons for the Marvel TV-verse, Daredevil season 2 has quickly left the fans with the most divided opinion. For some, this was a tale of 2 halves (quite literally) with the introduction of the Punisher (portrayed by Jon Bernthal), the first half of this season was explosive and action-packed, and the 2nd half of the season focused more on the relationship of Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios (portrayed by Elodie Young).

Jon Bernthal features in a role he was born to play. This season essentially serves as the prequel to The Punisher, which was later released on Netflix (although it wasn’t initially planned).

4 Luke Cage (Season 1)

First Released on Netflix: September 30th, 2016

Carl Lucas, better known as Luke Cage, is a bulletproof man.

A former cop framed for murder, Luke just wants a peaceful life, but as it would have its trouble, he always finds a way to land at his door. Tired of the corruption and crime on the streets, Luke decides that enough is enough and will use his powers to clean the streets of Harlem.

Since I first saw Luke Cage, this season has had me very conflicted. While show doesn’t quite have the underlying quality of what Daredevil and Jessica Jones brought before, Luke Cage is still a good show in its own right, but the high points from this season gravitate around the villain Cottonmouth (portrayed by Mahershala Ali) and its excellent soundtrack.

More relatable to the real world, Luke has to take on a crime and political corruption rather than an ancient order of Ninjas or a psychotic superpowered villain. Mike Colter is brilliant as Luke Cage, with a smooth-as-butter voice and the body of an NFL linebacker. You can believe that he really is Power Man.

5 Iron Fist (Season 1)

First Released on Netflix: March 17th, 2017

Danny Rand was only ten years old when he survived the plane crash that killed his parents. After spending over a decade being raised by the Monks of K’un-Lun, Danny has become the Immortal Iron Fist through great trial and ordeal. Wanting to reconnect with his past, Danny leaves the sanctuary of K’un-Lun and sets out to New York. Discovering his family’s billionaire business is now in the hands of his father’s business partner; he will stop at nothing to restore the family legacy.

It’s safe to say that the 4th title character of the Defenders fell flat on its face in his first outing. Often regarded as the weakest defender, Iron Fist failed to connect with the fans and missed the mark. To put it simply, Danny Rand is a complex character to relate to and arguably also isn’t a very likable character anyway; there are many times in the season when he shows the slightest bit of character development only to have it revert to what made him flawed.

6 The Defenders (Limited Series)

First released on Netflix: August 18th, 2017

A sequence of events brings the Heroes of New York City together for the first time. Facing a threat that threatens the entirety of New York City, the heroes must unite to become the Defenders and defeat The Hand to save New York.

Essentially serving as an Avengers style team-up of The Defenders universe, this eight-part series debuted in the summer of 2017 to mixed reviews.

7 The Punisher (Season 1)

First Released on Netflix: November 17th, 2017

After taking revenge on those responsible for the death of his family, Frank Castle uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than that of New York’s criminals. Frank will stop at nothing and use any means necessary to punish those involved.

Just when Netflix needed a show to reignite the love for their expanded TV Marvel-verse, Jon Bernthal came along as The Punisher. After the popularity of his appearance in season 2 of Daredevil, Netflix confirmed their order for the Punisher series.

Not shying away from what everyone loves about The Punisher, this season was thoroughly entertaining and packed with action and brutality. The Punisher was great. Jon Bernthal reprising his role was born to play the character, cold, ruthless and without mercy, he perfectly presents the character the way he is loved in the comics. Despite the mixed reviews received from critics and fans alike, this standalone series is a personal favorite of mine.

8 Jessica Jones (Season 2)

First Released on Netflix: March 8th, 2018

After leaving the influence of Kilgrave behind her, Jessica takes on a new case that leads her to confront her past again and the origins of her powers.

There isn’t much for me to say about this season, compared to its first outing I felt the second season of Jessica Jones didn’t live up to my expectations. At times, a superhero is only as good as its villain, and with the absence of David Tennant as Kilgrave and no viable replacement, the story of this season definitely suffered.

Admittedly there are very good points to the show such as Krysten Ritter reprisal as Jessica continued to be excellent, with what she brings to the role she is definitely the stand out star in the series while those around her struggle to shine.

9 Luke Cage (Season 2)

First Released on Netflix: June 22nd, 2018

After his confrontation with Diamondback, Luke Cage becomes Harlem’s hero celebrity. With the streets clean, new and old threats rise to tarnish the work of the hero of Harlem.

When the first season ended, I was left with a bit of a sour taste in my mouth, with what started as an excellent show ending rather stale. So, after watching this season, I was pleasantly surprised. While it isn’t the best season of TV Netflix has produced for the Marvel-verse, it was still a very entertaining outing for the Power Man.

Both old and new villains appeared and they handled the juggling of the adversaries very well, while not an out-and-out villain and more of an Anti-Hero of this story Bushmaster (Portrayed by Mustafa Shakir) was an excellent addition. Alfre Woodard reprising her role as Mariah Dillard was excellent, as a villain, she played her role perfectly as I hated her for every second she was on the screen hoping all her scheming would come crashing down around her.

10 Iron Fist (Season 2)

First Released on Netflix: September 7th, 2018

Danny Rand returns to keep the peace in New York using the powers of the Immortal Iron Fist.

After a poor reception from its first season, season two has seen a much better response; while still not as popular as Daredevil or Jessica Jones, compared to the way fans and critics alike had reacted initially, it’s safe to say Iron Fist season two is certainly a much better show than what came previously. Even with the positive response to season 2, this hasn’t been enough for Marvel and Netflix to push ahead for the 3rd season. While it is a shame that this is the last we’ll see Iron Fist on a stand-alone show, there is no reason why we can’t potentially see a ‘Heroes for Hire’ show with Luke Cage.

11 Daredevil (Season 3)

First Released on Netflix: October 19th, 2018

Barely surviving the events of The Defenders, Matt Murdock has taken refuge in Saint Patrick’s Cathedral. While recovering from his wounds, it is revealed that Wilson Fisk has been released from prison after making a deal with the FBI. Enraged by this news, Daredevil throws away his philosophy and will stop at nothing to put an end to Fisk once and for all, even if that means killing him. Will Matt come to his senses? Can Karen and Foggy bring Matt back to the light?

Season 3 had another phenomenal showing just when the MCTVU really needed a show to step up. Charlie Cox was incredible as Daredevil and really embodies the role he was born to play, not to mention Vincent D’Onofrio, as the Kingpin never fails to impress. The new approach to Bullseye felt grounded and worked brilliantly within the story. All of the cast can be credited for their excellent performances in season 3. Sadly, this will be the last time we see them reprise their roles on Netflix after news broke that Daredevil had been canceled.

12 The Punisher (Season 2)

First Released on Netflix: January 18th, 2019

Without mercy, bloodier and ruthless Frank Castle was incredible this season carrying out his extreme vigilante justice. Born for this role, you can see just how much Jon Bernthal enjoys playing the role of Frank Castle. The second season was a vast improvement upon the first, and when the show finally feels like it’s about to hit its stride, we may never get to see the true potential of The Punisher.

Like all Daredevil season 3, this season serves as the current end for The Punisher.

13 Jessica Jones (Season 3)

First Released on Netflix: June 14th, 2019

In the climax of season 2, Jessica’s mother is killed by her best friend, Trish. Devasted at losing a family member, how will this impact Jessica in season 3?

“In the final season, Jessica matches wits with a calculating serial killer, and a newly powered Trish goes to extremes to stamp out evil.”

The final season of Jessica Jones concludes the Marvel universe on Netflix.

The Defenders Post-Netflix

After 2019, the future of the characters of The Defenders was unclear. That was until 2021 when Marvel regained the rights to use them in their own works again. Since then, here are all the Marvel movies and shows we’ve seen The Defenders pop up in:

Matthew Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Matt Murdock, as Daredevil, made a brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, serving as the lawyer for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man following the events of Far From Home.

His appearance lasts under two minutes. There are a few fun little throwbacks to the show, and we see Matt show off his incredible reflexes.

Daredevil’s Kingpin in Hawkeye and Echo

One of the central villains in the Daredevil series was Kingpin, who appeared surprised in the new Disney+ series Hawkeye and later played a more significant role in the series Echo.

In the show’s fifth episode, it’s revealed that Eleanor Bishop (played by Vera Farmiga) is in partnership with Kingpin.

Now, spoiler alert: it is implied that he’s killed in Hawkeye, even if it is done off-screen. Of course, this wasn’t the case with him returning, albeit without an eye for the Echo series released in late 2023.

Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

In 2022, Disney+ released its She-Hulk series starring Tatiana Maslany and Matthew Murdoch, who were featured throughout various episodes as both a lawyer and a crime-fighting vigilante.

Per Fandomwire, Daredevil featured for a total of just over 6 minutes throughout the course of the nine episodes.

Daredevil: Born Again

Originally scheduled to premiere in 2024 but delayed to March 4th, 2025, with a primetime debut, Daredevil: Born Again is a brand new series serving as a reboot (not a fourth season) for Daredevil. Dario Scardapane is on board to be the showrunner. You may notice we’re using the word originally here a lot because Disney chose to scrap its current iteration of the show and began reshooting the series almost from scratch.

The show was initially set to consist of 18 episodes; it will see Cox and D’Onofrio return to their roles and is already confirmed for a second season. Jon Bernthal is also returning to reprise his role as The Punisher.

Appearing alongside Cox and D’Onofrio includes Wilson Bethel, Margarita Levieva, Genneya Walton, Michael Gandolfini, Nikki M. James, and Harris Yulin.

Was this article helpful? Let us know in the comments below!