When will Seasons 5-6 of ‘S.W.A.T.’ be on Netflix?

Currently into its sixth season on CBS, the Sony Pictures Television series S.W.A.T. is one of the top hits on the network and has made its way onto Netflix in recent years in multiple regions. When will new seasons arrive on Netflix? Here’s what we know.

First airing on CBS from 2017, this procedural crime drama comes from Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan follows members of a new unit within the Los Angeles Police Department called last stop Special Weapons and Tactics.

The series shares the same universe as FX’s The Shield and, this season, crossed the 100-episode mark. It’s unclear whether there’ll be a season 7 at present.

What regions of Netflix are streaming S.W.A.T.?

First, let’s begin with what Netflix regions currently carry S.W.A.T., as it’s only a handful.

According to Unogs, at least seven regions (they don’t cover every country in the world) currently show at least four seasons of S.W.A.T., with most streaming five seasons at the time of publishing.

Countries streaming the show include:

Canada

Italy

Sweden

Switzerland

Germany

Turkey

United Kingdom

When will Season 5 of S.W.A.T. be on Netflix UK?

In the United Kingdom, you’re currently two seasons technically behind on S.W.A.T., but thankfully, you will likely get a new season in 2023.

Both seasons 1 and 2 were added to Netflix UK in May 2021, with season 3 arriving in September 2021 and season 4 in September 2022.

As you can probably guess from that pattern, we expect season 5 of S.W.A.T. to be on Netflix in the UK sometime in September 2023.

When will Season 6 of S.W.A.T. be on Netflix?

All six regions outlined above will get season 6 of S.W.A.T. in 2023 (except the United Kingdom) in September 2023 as it currently stands. After all, they received season 5 in September 2022 and all prior seasons the year before.

The addition to Netflix coincides with several Sony Pictures Television shows that get dropped onto Netflix around a month before a new season starts on broadcast. The Blacklist is another excellent example of this.

Given the pattern outlined above, Netflix UK can expect a slightly later wait for season 6 of S.W.A.T., with it not likely landing on the service until September 2024.

For those without S.W.A.T. currently streaming (and those who are, frankly), we’d recommend watching The Night Agent on Netflix, which comes from Shawn Ryan, who serves as an executive producer on S.W.A.T. It’s got many of the same beats and makes for an excellent binge-watch.

Are you looking forward to more seasons of S.W.A.T. coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.