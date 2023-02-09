‘The Night Agent’ Netflix Limited Series: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has a new action-thriller headed your way in March 2023, The Night Agent. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Matthew Quirk the series is being developed by Emmy nominee Shawn Ryan (The Shield, S.W.A.T). Here’s everything we know so far about The Night Agent on Netflix.

Seth Gordon will direct the first episode of the series, which will be produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Ryan and Gordon are under overall deals. Gordon has worked on such projects as For All Mankind, Atypical, and The Goldbergs.

Project X Entertainment and Middkid Productions are also behind the project.

Shawn Ryan will serve as showrunner of the 10-episode series, which he will executive produce via his MiddKid Productions. Ryan revealed the development of the project back in December 2020.

Netflix first announced that it had acquired the project in July 2021.

What’s the Netflix release date of The Night Agent?

Thanks to the release of the official teaser trailer, we can confirm that The Night Agent is coming to Netflix on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023.

What’s the plot of The Night Agent?

The Night Agent is an action-thriller centered around Peter, a low-ranking FBI agent who finds himself at the heart of a conspiracy years in the making, involving a Russian mole at the highest levels of the government. To save the nation, Peter must take the rules into his own hands and do the right thing, no matter the cost.

Per the logline, Netflix’s The Night Agent, based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, is a “sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

Who is cast in The Night Agent?

The main two cast members were first announced back in November 2021.

Gabriel Basso (known for Netflix’s Hillbilly Elegy) will play the lead role of Peter Sutherland who works in the basement of the White House who gets wrapped in the conspiracy after a call from Rose Larkin.

Luciane Buchanan (known for Netflix’s Sweet Tooth) will be playing the role of Rose Larkin described as a tech whiz who made her mark in Silicon Valley before flaming out. After moving back to her auntie and uncle’s house for refuge. They’re not who she first thought they are however with them rousing her and sending her away armed with a note that leads her down a conspiracy.

The remainder of the cast was exclusively revealed by Deadline in early February 2022.

Hong Chau (Downsizing) will play Diane Farr who is the President’s Chief of Staff and is described as calculated and a political animal. Will end up being one of Peter and Rose’s most trusted operatives within the White House.

Sarah Desjardins (Riverdale) will play Maddie Redfield who is the daughter of the Vice Present who is studying abroad in Rome but resents her parents.

Fola Evans-Akingbola (Call My Agent) is on board to play Chelsea Arrington who serves as the head of the secret service members in Rome.

Eve Harlow (Trigger Point and The 100) will play Ellen described as Dale’s boisterous partner and an unpredictable killer.

Enrique Murciano (known for Netflix’s Bloodline) will play Ben Almora one of the main secret service agents in the series. Described as having a key connection between the events in D.C and the events in Rome.

Phoenix Raei (known for Netflix’s Clickbait) will play Dale described as a quiet European is the partner to Ellen (listed above).

DB Woodside (known for Netflix’s Lucifer) will play Erik Monks a long-serving secret serviceman who returns back to the fold with a point to prove.

How many episodes will be in The Night Agent?

Netflix’s The Night Agent has been confirmed via Deadline to have 10 hour-long episodes.

What’s the production status of The Night Agent?

In July 2021, Netflix’s The Night Agent was its development stage as the scripts are still being written.

Production was at one point due to start in January 2022 however that seemingly has been pushed back according to new filming data.

According to Variety Insight, the limited series filming got underway on February 14th, 2022. The Night Agent is then scheduled to be in production for 6 months with the current wrap date expected to be on July 15th, 2022.

The show is set to film in Vancouver, Canada (which is presumably where the Rome shots are being filmed) and Los Angeles in the United States.

The Washington D.C. segments of the show are being filmed in Vancouver. One site notes that on March 9th, locals shared images of the Hornby St. building being transformed. Other reports suggest there’ll be a big car chase sequence in the show and a helicopter crashing.

Plenty of people have snapped photos of the production on location and shared on social media. Here are a few of our favorites:

On the set of "The Night Agent," @netflix political thriller filming today @ubc. pic.twitter.com/u2VIZ7wGPH — Susan Parker (@docsparker) April 6, 2022

DC's changed so much I can barely recognize it these days! 😉 Shots from the Night Agent Netflix series filming in Vancouver.https://t.co/jLKJ41sOaD pic.twitter.com/dzOf4aTPet — Matthew Quirk (@mquirk) March 18, 2022

"The Night Agent" was filming at Surrey's Joe Brown Park in recent days, with lots of military vehicles. I'm told they blew up a helicopter for one scene. Anyone know anything, or have photos? @yvrshootstweets #SurreyBC https://t.co/mMwlqMjCWF — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) June 13, 2022

